Content Services Platforms Market is Witnessing a Tremendous CAGR of 16.4%, finds P&S

The North American content services platforms market held the largest revenue share, of 30%, and it is also expected to maintain its dominance in the coming years

In 2021, the content services platforms market was valued at $39.8 billion, and it is projected to acquire a size of $155.8 billion by 2030, growing at a rate of 16.4% from 2021 to 2030. According to the market research study published by P&S Intelligence. The increase in the implementation of SMAC technologies and the mass creation of digital content across enterprises facilitate market growth, as do the growing trend of mobile workforces, increasing research and development expenditures, and technological advancements.

The content services platforms market is dominated by case management, workflow management, information security and governance, content reporting and analytics. The demand for training & consulting, deployment & integration, support and maintenance is also expected to rise, resulting in a surge in the market. The pandemic resulted in a 30% increase in the market in 2020 due to mass shifting in digital operations and increased work-from-home trends due to restricted movements.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/content-services-platform-market/report-sample

The cloud-based platform category has captured the largest share, of 55%, in the content services platforms market. It is attributed to the increasing demand for procurement, deployment, operations, and access to new technologies among different end users, which has further resulted in native SaaS and PaaS vendors' market growth. Moreover, traditional companies have also gradually started shifting to SaaS and PaaS solutions, resulting in market expansion. Cloud-based solutions reduce the need for storage on on-premises storage, reduce IT investments, and offer higher scalability.

Large enterprises are a significant contributor, accounting for 65% of the content services platforms market revenue. They make heavy investments in new technologies and opt for on-premises deployment mode to further reduce security concerns. However, there has been a rising trend of shifting to cloud-based content services, attributed to the facilitation of anywhere, anytime access. Small and medium-size enterprises are also likely to get a stronghold in the market due to the increase in remote work activities and ease of tracking employee efficiency.

BFSI made the largest contribution to the content services platforms market in the end user segment, amounting to 20% share in 2021. It is attributed to the mass adoption of cloud solutions for storage, reporting and analytics, APIs and containers, and master data management. On average, 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are generated daily, requiring an annual cloud investment of $67 billion by financial institutions. The public sector is mainly adopting these solutions to advertise their services to citizens. For example, Electricity & Cogeneration Regulatory Authority (ECRA) of Saudi Arabia has adopted an enterprise content services suite offered by Intalio.

Browse full report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/content-services-platform-market

North America generate the highest revenue, amounting to 30% of the content services platforms market value. The U.S. contributed massively to the North American market, accounting for an 85% share in 2021. The region's key vendors of content services platforms essentially invest in the research and development of new technologies. Moreover, the Chinese market generated 30% of the revenue in the market of APAC in 2021, attributed to a surge in internet traffic, low data prices, and high-speed connectivity in the region.

Artificial intelligence in content services platforms has gained tremendous popularity, primarily for productivity intelligence, security intelligence and content intelligence applications. Market players are making efforts to cater to the rising demand for AI. Moreover, the growing trend of digitization leads to the expansion of the e-commerce sector, facilitating the rise in the demand for single-source and cross-platform content services platforms. Similarly, numerous organizations utilize big data analytics for business intelligence, as content services platforms facilitate extensive data integration.

Thus, the growing trend of digitization, facilitated by high-speed internet connectivity, ls leading to the boom of the market.

Content Services Platforms Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Component

Solutions

Document & Record Management



Case Management



Workflow Management



Data Capture



Information Security & Governance



Content Reporting & Analytics

Services

Training & Consulting



Support & Maintenance



Deployment & Integration

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

By End-User Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Public Sector

Manufacturing

IT &Telecommunication

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Retail and Consumer Goods

Energy and Utilities

Media and Entertainment

Geographical Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia



South Africa

Browse Other Related Report

Security as a Service Market Size and Share Analysis by Security Type, Deployment Model, Enterprise, Application, Vertical - Industry Growth Forecast Report 2030

Application Platform as a Service Market Size and Share Analysis by Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Service - Industry Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Media Contact

Company Name: P&S Intelligence

Contact Person: Abhishek

Email: Send Email

Phone: +918887787886

Address:Noida Sector 2

City: Noida

State: UP

Country: India

Website: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/content-services-platform-market



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Content Services Platforms Market is Witnessing a Tremendous CAGR of 16.4%, finds P&S