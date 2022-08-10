Belkins Honored As Stevie® Award Winner In 2022 Stevie Awards For Great Employers Worldwide

Dover, De - August 10, 2022 - Belkins Inc has been named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Employer of the Year – Advertising, Marketing, & Public Relations category in the seventh annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers.

The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world’s best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work.

Winners of the awards, named the Stevies from the Greek word meaning “crowned,” will be recognized during a gala awards dinner on Saturday, September 17 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

More than 950nominations from organizations of all sizes in 26 nations were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of HR-relatedcategories, including

Achievement in Workplace Safety & Compliance, Employer of the Year, Chief Human Resources Officer of the Year, Human Resources Team of the Year, Employee Relations Solution Provider of the Year among others.

Belkins Inc was nominated in the Employer of the Year category forB2BAdvertising, Marketing, & Public Relations. Highlights from the judges:

Judge Feedbacks

Judge 1 - Supportive management and work environment. Flexible workarrangements are also a plus.

Judge 2 - The initiatives for the mental wellness of the staff is one great initiative

Judge 3 - Well put together. I don't have anything else to add to this entry - Congratson your accomplishments.

Judge 4 - What they offer is common to other companies, none stand out to beconsidered a great employer.may add more initiatives for next yr entry.

Judge 5 - Very unique and interesting concept. Amazing work friendly environmentfor employees. Good achievement and growth in short period of time.

Great. Keep it up!

Judge 6 - Great submission, appreciate the supported storyline

One more proof for us that we are the best and that the sky is the limit. I am proud to be part of such a talented, fun, & motivated team

Vladislav Podolyako, Founder & CEO at Belkins& Folderly

More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories were determined by a unique blending of the ratings of the professional judges and more than 80,000 public votes.

“We congratulate all of the winners in the seventh edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and we look forward to celebrating them in Las Vegas on September 17, our first awards banquet since 2019,” said Stevies president Maggie Miller.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

About Belkins Inc

Belkins is the #1 lead generation agency driving results for businesses in 50+ industries across the globe. Belkins empower businesses of all scale to grow through innovative marketing and sales solutions, technology and by creating meaningful partnerships.

BELKINS VISION:

We’re here to show the world that you’re only one email away from your next customer. That your solution can have a massive impact when targeting the right audience with the right message. We believe in a future where there are no business plateaus, but only undiscovered opportunities.

BELKINS RESULTS:

790+ loyal customers with 90% retention rate

200k+ appointments scheduled

$10 return for every $1 invested



About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the GermanStevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, theStevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the StevieAwards for Sales &Customer Service.

StevieAwardscompetitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in morethan 70nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

Learn more about the StevieAwards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

