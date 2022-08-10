Dylan Sidoo to award scholarship to tech entrepreneurs



Dylan Sidoo

Entrepreneur Dylan Sidoo Gives Back With His Scholarship Fund for Students Studying Technology

Dylan Sidoo, a successful tech entrepreneur, has announced the launch of a new scholarship program. The Dylan Sidoo Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs will provide financial assistance to students who are enrolled in a technology-related program and are planning to enter the tech industry. Mr. Sidoo knows firsthand how difficult it can be to juggle school and finances, and he wants to give back to future generations of tech entrepreneurs. This scholarship is open to students from all over the world, and applications are now being accepted.

This scholarship is available to any student worldwide who is enrolled in a technology-related program at an accredited institution. This includes, but is not limited to, computer science, engineering, and web development programs.

To apply for the Dylan Sidoo Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs, interested students can fill out an online application form. The form asks for basic personal information as well as questions about the applicant's academic background and plans for their career in the tech industry. Applicants will also be asked to submit a resume and an essay on why they deserve the scholarship.

Dylan believes that the future of the tech industry lies in the hands of young entrepreneurs. He wants to help them succeed by offering this scholarship as a way to ease the financial burden of attending school.

Dylan strongly believes in the power of technology to change the world for the better, and he is passionate about supporting young entrepreneurs who are working to make their vision a reality. He is excited to see what the future holds for the tech industry and is proud to be able to help students achieve their dreams.

He understands that many students are unable to complete their studies because they cannot afford it. This is why he has decided to offer this scholarship and give back to the next generation of tech entrepreneurs.

He said, "I want to help students who are passionate about technology and entrepreneurship but may not have the financial resources to pursue their dreams. This scholarship will give them the opportunity to achieve their goals and make a difference in the world."

He further added, "The tech industry is constantly evolving and changing, and I believe that the future belongs to those who are willing to embrace change and innovate. I am excited to see what the next generation of tech entrepreneurs will achieve."

Applications for the Dylan Sidoo Scholarship for Tech Entrepreneurs are now open. For more information or to apply, please visit the website below.

About Dylan Sidoo:

Dylan Sidoo is a tech entrepreneur and investor who has been active in the venture industry for over ten years. He is the founder of Disappears.com Inc., a private messaging platform, and Stryker Entertainment, LLC, a business that buys and distributes movies. Dylan studied at the University of Southern California, where he earned his bachelor’s degree. He played rugby there for the USC Men's team. In addition to his businesses, Dylan is also an active investor in the venture space.

Media Contact

Dylan Sidoo Scholarship

Dylan Sidoo

United States