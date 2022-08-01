ISS Aerospace Announces New Shareholder and Investment for Growth



ISS Sensus 4 UAV

ISS Group Limited trading as ISS Aerospace (ISS) is pleased to announce that it has received investment from the principal shareholders of CE Turner (engineers) Limited, a company associated with multi-capability precision engineering and manufacturing and with a keen interest in defence and aerospace.

Commenting on this announcement, ISS CEO Ryan Kempley said “Having enhanced our uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) platforms over the past year and with an upsurge of interest in our customer value propositions we are well placed to provide clients with highly integrated platform, sensor, and software solutions. This investment allows us to follow through with our growth plan”.

Chairman of CE Turner, Jeremy Rowson added, “We have been hugely impressed with the achievements and capability of ISS and see great opportunities for significant growth in an exciting, and specialised sector. Our engineering and manufacturing experience coupled with ISS’s exceptional skill in integrating systems is an ideal match.”

About ISS Aerospace

ISS Aerospace (www.issaerospace.com) is an established, UK-based company specialising in advanced, autonomous UAS with applications in wide-area surveillance in energy, defence & security and utilities markets.

As a highly adaptive developer of disruptive technology ISS has several world firsts to its name and has contracts with major clients in both public and private sectors. These include producing UAS powered by hydrogen fuel cells, integrated with novel sensor technologies and using advanced on-board sensor data processing to enable autonomous missions to be flown to deliver actionable intelligence at pace. This is evidenced by the recent award of ISS’s sixth contract by the MoD/Dstl’s Defence and Security Accelerator.

About CE Turner (engineers) Limited

Established in 1950, CE Turner (engineers) Limited is a high-precision engineering company based in Leicestershire, UK specialising in the machining, welding and fabrication of components and complex assemblies for the defence, aerospace and nuclear sectors. Customers include the principal contractors for the UK’s MoD and the company is also branching out into supplying the electric vehicles and robotics sectors.

