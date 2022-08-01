BEST SEO Podcast Selected as 'Top Podcast with Potential' and has been Chosen to Consult

The selection will enable the podcast to share its smart, professional, and inspirational tips with an even wider audience.

Houston, TX - The hosts of BEST SEO Podcast are pleased to announce it has been selected as the ‘Top Podcast with Potential’ and has been chosen to consult.

BEST SEO Podcast is a digital marketing podcast hosted by Matt Bertram and Chris Burres from EWR Digital. Topics covered on the Podcast reveal the unknown secrets of internet marketing, such as SEO, SEM, CRO, GMB, Google Algorithm Updates, Top UX/UI Designs, SEO Website Architecture, and more. Since its inception, the popular SEO podcast has garnered over 3.8 million downloads – and counting.

Recently, BEST SEO Podcast has been selected as the ‘Top Podcast with Potential’ and has been chosen to consult. This is an exciting announcement for the Podcast and is a testament to its global reach and results-driven strategies designed to drive positive change in a company’s digital marketing landscape.

“As the top podcast with potential, the BEST SEO Podcast has been chosen to consult,” says host Matt Bertram. “This is a huge honor and we are truly humbled by the selection. As a result of the consulting, we will be able to share our smart, professional, and inspirational tips with an even wider audience. We are excited to grow and continue to provide value to our listeners. Thank you for supporting us as we continue to strive to be the best.”

BEST SEO Podcast can be found on any podcast app, including iHeart Radio, Pandora, SoundCloud, Spotify, iTunes, and others.

For more information about BEST SEO Podcast, please visit https://www.bestseopodcast.com/.

About EWR Digital

EWR Digital provides a host of customized Internet marketing solutions to help businesses realize their true potential. These services include Search Engine Optimization, Pay Per Click Advertising, Website Design, Company Branding, Website Analysis, Profit Plan, and so much more.

EWR Digital’s portfolio includes Internet marketing services for Manning Pool Service, Citywide Injury & Accident, Everhart Construction, Houston EB5, My Salon Suite, Machine Saver, Passion Electric, Boy Scouts of America, and Peter’s Pressure Washing.

