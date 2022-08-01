EWR Lands Boy Scouts of America as Client

Houston, TX - EWR Digital is pleased to announce it has secured the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) as its newest client.
EWR Digital is one of the fastest-growing full-service Internet marketing agencies in Houston. Founded in 1999, EWR Digital specializes in providing result-driven online marketing solutions for medium-sized businesses and enterprise brands across the globe.
In the company’s latest news, EWR has landed the Boy Scouts of America as a client, which is now its biggest partnership to date. The mission of the BSA is to prepare youth in making moral and ethical choices throughout life by instilling Scout Oath and Law – a mission that EWR will help to support through its nationally recognized and award-winning digital marketing services.
“The BSA is one of the largest and most respected youth organizations in the country, and we're honoured to be working with them,” says EWR Digital’s Lead Strategist, Matt Bertram. “We believe that this partnership will be extremely beneficial for both organizations. The BSA provides a great opportunity for our team to use our skills and expertise to make a positive impact on the lives of young people and we're looking forward to helping the BSA achieve their mission of preparing young people for lifelong success.”
For more information about EWR Digital, please visit the company’s website at https://www.ewrdigital.com/.
About EWR Digital
EWR Digital provides a host of customized Internet marketing solutions to help businesses realize their true potential. These services include Search Engine Optimization, Pay Per Click Advertising, Website Design, Company Branding, Website Analysis, Profit Plan, and so much more.
The company also hosts a widely popular SEO podcast which has garnered over 3.8 million downloads.
EWR Digital’s portfolio includes Internet marketing services for Manning Pool Service, Citywide Injury & Accident, Everhart Construction, Houston EB5, My Salon Suite, Machine Saver, Passion Electric, and Peter’s Pressure Washing.
