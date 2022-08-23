IBEX India 2023 all set to bridge the BFSI sector with technologies once again

MUMBAI, INDIA, Aug 23, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 10th edition of IBEX, India's most comprehensive BFSI Tech & Fintech Trade fair & Conference, is being organised from 19-21 January 2023 at Mumbai.
COVID-19 has resulted in substantial changes in banking, such as reduced visits to banks, social distancing, adaptation to digital channels and systems, and increased regulatory and government interference. Though in the last few years, banking as an industry has seen a massive move towards digitization, the pandemic has significantly accelerated the adoption of digital technologies, processes and systems including the adoption of digital technologies in rural areas due to the growing internet and smartphone penetration.
This digital ecosystem aided in all contactless transactions during the pandemic excluded the people outside the ambit of a formal financial system. It is the need of the hour for a collaborative approach between FinTech, banks, payment systems, telcos and the government to bring more of the banked and unbanked sections into the digital banking fold.
Every bank is working towards adopting new technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Analytics, Quantum Computing, Cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), Human-Computer Interaction (HCI), Privacy-enhancing computation (PEC), and Blockchain among others, to meet growing customer-expectations. It is, now, critical to keep the focus on deeper customer engagement with technology investments and digital transformation efforts that align with environmental and social values.
Organised by PDA Ventures Pvt. Ltd., IBEX India has the unreserved support of the banking community and endorsements from all the major public and private sector banks. It is, today, the definitive platform for Indian and South Asian Bankers to source information, gain knowledge and experience cutting-edge technologies and products that deliver a seamless and secure banking experience in the era of digital transformation.
Spread over three days, the trade exhibition will showcase the latest technological innovations in Banking Automation, IT Infrastructure/Networks, Retail Banking, Security --Physical Security & Information Security, Physical Infrastructure and Fintech Solutions.
A conference, co-organised with Eventalist, will run concurrently with the trade exhibition and will feature an impressive panel of banking professionals. Senior members of the banking fraternity, along with representatives of leading technology companies will also participate in the event.
As a measure of appreciation to the start-up movement in India, IBEX India will also feature a start-up corner offering the Indian BFSI start-up community an opportunity to showcase promising innovations.
As in the past editions, the trade fair & conference is designed to deliver unparalleled business and networking opportunities as well as an opportunity for banks to showcase their innovations.
For more details: https://ibexindia.com/
Media Contact:
Poonam Natasha
Manager - Marcom
poonam@pdaventures.com
Source: PDA Ventures Pvt Ltd
