600+ cybersecurity experts meet at PhilSec 2022 to discuss the future of cybersecurity in the Philippines

In an effort to mitigate the cybercrime landscape in the Philippines and support The Department of Information and Communications Technology with its efforts, Tradepass hosted the second edition of PhilSec on 12 - 13 July 2022 at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza in Manila, Philippines.The event that was officially supported by Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) attracted 600+ cybersecurity experts including the Heads of Information Security, Risk, Compliance, Forensics and Cyber Law from the leading public and private enterprises across the Philippines.Mary Rose E. Magsaysay (C|CISO, Director IV - Cybercrime Planning and Policy, Monitoring and Cooperation Office - Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center) who is also the in charge & lead at ICCD, CPPD & CMCD graced the opening of the event post an engaging flashmob.Here's what she had to say when talking about her experience at PhilSec 2022, "This is my first time back on-stage post pandemic. My expectations were really high and they were met excellently and not just satisfactorily. I was surprised to see the number of vendors who I got to interact with. I was surprised to see that there were a lot of delegates representing DICT, CICC and I saw a very good mix of audience."With the most carefully curated agenda that comprised advanced topics in cybersecurity, PhilSec 2022 also hosted over 40 of the best cybersecurity experts and thought leaders who had a spellbinding effect on the delegates with their knowledge sharing sessions.When asked to share his overall thoughts on the event, Carlos Tengkiat (CISO, Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation) expressed, "PhilSec is actually very good because it brings people together to collaborate and also the industry players to showcase their solutions which can secure our infrastructure and keep us in line with the new developments in technology and security."As the country's premier cybersecurity event, PhilSec 2022 was flooded with the leading organizations from the industry who had their exclusive exhibition booths at the venue to showcase their cutting-edge security solutions. The long list included Delinea, ARCON, Okta, Recorded Future, CrowdStrike, CyberArk, Rubrik, ExtraHop, BlueVoyant, Claroty, BeyondTrust, Synology, Tenable, Parasoft, Swimlane, CybersCool Defcon Inc., Senhasegura, ThriveDX SaaS, DDLS, Sangfor Technologies, Netskope, CYFIRMA, ION Management Solutions Inc., Noname Security, IPV Network, Cyberint and Secuna.Noel Cuestas (Chief - Audio, Video Forensic Section, Digital Forensic Unit - Philippine National PoliceAnti Cybercrime Group) while talking about his experience at PhilSec 2022 commented, "This is my first time at PhilSec and I must say that this has been very fascinating. This is a good area for networking and meeting a lot of friends in the industry, from cybersecurity, digital forensics and other law enforcement officers are also here, so this is an excellent venue."The event featured two knowledge-packed days filled with insightful presentations on the most pressing industry topics, deep dive panel discussions, live showcase of the best security solutions and abundant networking opportunities. Some of the crucial topics from the summit include: "Cyber Defense for Philippine's Critical Infrastructure", "Zero Trust: Two Sides of the PAM Coin", "How Cybercriminals Use Dynamic DNS Infrastructure for Advanced Attacks", "Web 3.0: Unravelling Unknown Unknowns", "Digital Forensics" and many more."The way the whole event is planned and organized is actually really nice, it has a very good selection of speakers and the different topics that the event wants to showcase caters to the industry really well," said Mel Migrino (Vice President and Group CISO, Meralco) while taking about the organization of the event.Apart from the knowledge sharing and networking sessions, PhilSec 2022 also acknowledged the top talents from Philippines' cybersecurity during the awards segment, PhilSec Awards 2022. The event stayed completely vibrant over the course of two days through flash mobs, dance performances, a show by Manila's best illusionist and a swanky after-party for added networking exposure.