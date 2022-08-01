6th Annual ConV2X Telehealth 2022 Event Announced

North Miami, Florida , Aug 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The acclaimed annual telehealth event catalyzes C-suite global market executives driving the transformation of telehealth, data science, and edge technologies and includes healthcare leadership & breakthrough technology providers to inspire and guide informed decision making to successfully navigate a new digital health era.
The full day event will present keynotes, panel discussions, and unparalleled business and research network opportunities.
The audience includes top multidisciplinary global leaders from platform providers, health systems, payors, universities, government, NGO, consultants, think tanks, clinicians, pharmaceutical & medical device manufacturers, VCs/Investors, students and startups.
Date: Thursday, October 11, 2022
Time: 8 AM - 5 PM ET
Place: Florida International University
Location: Biscayne Bay Campus: 3000 NE 151st St, North Miami, FL 33181
Theme: Integrating Telehealth: Problems. Solutions. Future.
Tickets: https://telehealth2022.conv2xsymposium.com/
Participating Companies:
- Health and Human Services (HHS)
- NASA
- WHO
- Microsoft
- TLGG Consulting
- World Bank
- Biofourmis
- Vizient
- Solve Care
- UC Irvine Health
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital
- Teladoc
- Jefferson Medical College
- Oschner Health System
- Harvard Medical Faculty Physicians
- Harvard Medical School
- Softhread
- Navicent Health
- Vivalink
- AImedica
- Ravkoo Health
And more...
Topics will include:
- Health System Challenges, Growth and Market Transformation
- Redefining Telehealth for Long Term Resilience
- Precision Healthcare, the Role of Providers and Technology
- Digital Health Around the Globe: Regulation, Case Use & Success
- Smart Health, Data Science, and AI
- Reducing Medical Error, Duplication and Simplified Process
- Learning with Digital Tools, Apps and Software
- Customer Journeys and Loyalties
- Information Governance And Data Protection
- Workforce Training, Retention and Transformation
- Market Research and Analysis
- Data Science and Artificial Intelligence
Event Sponsors:
Greenberg Traurig LLP
IEEE SA
Kenessaw University
For sponsor opportunities contact:
Tory Cenaj at t.cenaj@partnersindigitalhealth.com
Aleksandar Linc-Djordjevic at a.linc@datasciconference.com
Jovan Marjanovic at jovan.marjanovic@gmail.com
About ConVerge2Xcelerate
ConVerge2Xcelerate (#ConV2X) Telehealth 2022 is the undisputed leading telehealth event in the USA. The live and in person event is where service providers, health systems, payors, providers, tech, entrepreneurs and innovations collide. Thought leaders and pioneers blazing trails will share critical business insights. Forge meaningful partnerships. Be a part of this critical dialog. Lessons learned from this event will likely guide your strategic plan, impact your business, the marketplace and your personal vision for years to come. ConV2X creates an irresistible environment for telehealth executives and future leaders
Experience more from the Telehealth and Medicine Today (THMT) multimedia proceedings issue at https://telehealthandmedicinetoday.com/index.php/journal.
Source: ConVerge2Xcelerate
Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.