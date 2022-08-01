14th Edition of BFSI IT Summit: India (Mumbai)

MUMBAI, INDIA, Aug 1, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - After successful 13editions of BFSI IT Awards & Summit, Exito is all set to host another milestone event to enhance the experience to latest insights in "Re-imagining BFSI-Culture,Strategy & Innovation". As the sector continues to drive innovation,14th Edition BFSI IT Summit India, the IT leaders find themselves looking for new ways to define their digital transformation strategy comprehensively, outgrow competition and stay relevant with the risk of real challenges but great potential rewards, customer-centric approaches, automation of processes and security concerns continue to be top of mind for the IT leaders from the BFSI sector.
The event will be elated with insightful sessions by the qualified speakers hosting a vast experience in the Digital Transformation domain. An exclusive one-day closed door conference hosting 150+ pre-qualified C Level IT Decision Makers, Influencers from India's banking and financial institutions, IT leaders from various enterprises in India.
Featured speakers include: Nalin Bansal Chief Of Fintechs, Corporates And New Ventures National Payments Corporation Of India (NPCI) , Ashutosh Mishra Chief Risk ManagerNational Bank For Agriculture & Rural Development ( NABARD), Sunil Batra Executive Vice President And CTO National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), Dr.N. Rajendran Chief Digital Officer Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Limited, Ritesh Chatterjee Chief Distribution Officer Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited, Prasanna lohar CIO DCB Bank Pvt ltd and many others will be sharing their experiences and expertise at the Summit.
Event registration has commenced for Delegates (https://bfsiitsummit.com/india/register-now.html) and Sponsors. Hyperlink India FORM
- The delegates will be exposed to In-depth, trend-forward sessions & workshops - each tons of practical takeaways and ideas to keep you ahead in the digital economy.
- The sponsors will be able to create an overwhelming branding in the event along with meeting their prospects and displaying the products.
- Hundreds of seasoned marketers, strategists, designers, and more to mingle and connect with. Meet your customers, vendors, expert resources, friends and colleagues tomorrow.
To know more about the event 14th Edition BFSI IT Summit India (https://bfsiitsummit.com/india/).
About Exito
We are a global B2B business events company focused on crafting bespoke solutions and contexts by designing platforms that create new business opportunities for our clients across concepts and industries.We cherish the trust over the last 12 years garnered from our partnering organizations globally, and with a growing team of young, vibrant, and creative individuals, Exito aims at success and perfection!
Source: Exito
