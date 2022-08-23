INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in Olo Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Olo Inc. ("Olo" or "the Company") OLO for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Olo announced its second quarter 2022 financial results on August 11, 2022. The Company disclosed that it is losing its business with the Subway restaurant chain, including 2,500 restaurants that moved away from the Company's ordering platform in the quarter. The Company admitted, "we expect Subway's direct marketplace integration to continue with the balance of their locations being removed from our total active location counts in the fourth quarter of this year, or the first quarter of 2023." Based on this news, shares of Olo dropped by 36% the next day.

