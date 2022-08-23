Fanboys Marketplace Owner and CEO Mike Rogers Talks with Forbes Magazine About Success During and After a Pandemic

Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - Mike Rogers, Owner of Fanboys Marketplace-Dallas/Fort Worth's premier stop for collectible pop culture gifts, toys and more, spoke with Forbes Magazine about building his business in the midst of a pandemic.

In the article written by Melanie Fine she writes, "Opening a new business at the height of the pandemic might seem like a dangerous gamble, but for Rogers, it was a chance to lead from a rare position - as an industry pioneer."

Fine highlights one of the aspects that sets Fanboys Marketplace above the competition saying Fanboys, "[Brings] the convention feel to the customer."

"We just put Comic-Con in a building and the people liked it," Rogers says in the article. The article points out that Fanboys has seen "staggering growth: 20% month over month," since opening their doors in 2020. The article highlights some of Rogers' main strategies such as "Don't make it a one-man show," and "Take the chance to be great."

Read the entire article over at Forbes.com: https://www.forbes.com/sites/melaniefine/2022/08/19/leadership-lessons-from-building-a-successful-brick-and-mortar-store-in-the-midst-of-a-pandemic/?sh=5e741e167cf6

About Fanboys:

Fanboys is experiencing explosive growth having opened four new locations in 2022 alone: their fourth, located in Garland, Texas and two new locations in Hulen mall in Fort Worth and The Parks Mall at Arlington. Fanboys also recently signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters and distribution center to open in 2023.

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic. Fanboys has since moved to a larger location at 6385 Camp Bowie Blvd in Fort Worth.

Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys from Funko to D&D! Fanboys has six locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

