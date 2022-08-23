fishbat Hires Mindy Davis as Digital Marketing Account & Project Manager

NEW YORK - August 23, 2022 - (

fishbat, a New York-based digital marketing agency, today announced the addition of Mindy Davis as Digital Marketing Account & Project Manager. In this role, Davis' primary responsibility is leading an internal team of content creators and ad specialists to serve a wide range of fishbat clients.

"fishbat is steadily expanding and serving new partners every day," said Clay Darrohn, chief executive officer of fishbat. "Mindy's addition to the team will help us better serve our growing relationships both internal and external. Welcome to the team!"

Davis joined fishbat in March 2022 and has hit the ground running, managing projects, facilitating client relations and formalizing internal processes. With over 20 years of management experience, Davis brings skills in organization, communication, policies and procedures, all while working in a team environment.

Davis holds a Bachelor's Degree in Interdisciplinary Studies from Capital University with specializations in History, Geology and Cultural Studies. Later this year, Davis plans to begin a Master of Arts program in Cultural Heritage Management at Johns Hopkins University.

Prior to joining fishbat, she worked as a Program Coordinator in the Department of Communication at Capital University, where she assisted in the development of the Schumacher Gallery App, a digital docent app used in the University gallery. Davis used her creative skills to research gallery pieces, write didactic and biographical information, and populate the information into the app software. She also holds experience as Operations Manager for Movie Media, LLC and Unique Screen Media, LLC, where she managed projects within the design and sales teams.

"This is a dynamic team with amazing talent," Davis expressed. "I can't wait to grow together as a company."

fishbat is a full-service digital marketing and advertising agency that specializes in improving visibility, increasing traffic, generating leads and cultivating communities for a range of diversified clients. Founded in 2009, fishbat provides strategic branding, marketing, digital advertising and SEO services for brands globally. Visit fishbat.com for more information.

