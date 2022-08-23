Drake's Organic Spirits Now Supplying Bulk Organic, Sustainable, Non-GMO Cane Alcohol B2B

MINNEAPOLIS - August 23, 2022 - (

)

Drake's Organic Spirits — the only organic and sustainable spirit producer on the market that is certified USDA Organic, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO Project Verified, Vegan, Keto, and Kosher — is now supplying bulk cane alcohol B2B, offering a portion of its annual 12 million proof gallons of organic cane alcohol to distillers, copackers, blenders, flavor houses/extract manufacturers, and other companies seeking high-quality sustainable organic alcohol.

While most American spirits are based on genetically modified (GMO) corn and grain, which greatly contribute to chemical pollution as well as require annual planting and tilling that leads to soil erosion, Drake's distills USDA Organic sugarcane grown near the equator, which produces two crops per year for four years before requiring replanting. This process eschews the chemicals used on genetically modified crops, lowers erosion, and has achieved a carbon negative footprint. After multiple distillations, Drake's organic alcohol has less than 5 ppm of congeners at 96% (193 proof); the alcohol can be proofed down by the end user, reducing both transportation costs and related emissions.

Kristen Anderson, Co-Founder of Drake's Organic Spirits, says: "We have seen a substantial increase in companies searching for sustainable and organic alcohol, including other beverage alcohol companies as well as food processing, cosmetics, CBD/THC, and flavor extract companies. We are happy to support any company that aims to produce more sustainable, organic products; the more companies that are doing this, the better for all of us."

Drake's Organic has been the leading spirits brand building out a new health and wellness category in the beverage alcohol space focused on "Better for you, better for the planet" spirits. In 2022, five years after the company was launched, Drake's was identified by Beverage Information & Insights Group as one of the fastest-growing wine and spirit brands in the U.S. and won its first-ever Growth Brands Award within the "Rising Star" category, with domestic U.S. sales of 70,000 9L cases through distribution in 44 states and five countries. This same year, Drake's Organic Premium Vodka — based on the same bulk alcohol now on offer — won a Gold Medal in the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, one of the most prestigious and largest spirits competitions in the U.S.

For more information, please email bulk@drakesorganic.com.

Hi-res images, interviews, and media samples available upon request.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: