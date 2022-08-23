Foreign Affairs Motorwerks Excited to Announce Dealer Status With M-Engineering



POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - August 23, 2022 - (

A popular Pompano Beach auto repair facility is now an M-Engineering Authorized Dealer. The premier service facility, Foreign Affairs Motorwerks, is proud to announce its Select Dealer Status with M-Engineering, which will strengthen its ECU enhancement product line.

M-Engineering has been at the forefront of ECU tuning for several years. Their specialty lies within the Porsche stable of cars. M-Engineering is the go-to company for ECU tuning for Porsche. The new 992 Carrera Turbo and Turbo S models enjoy some exciting new features. They include on-board diagnostics (OBD) flashing for immediate feedback. This allows drivers to receive pertinent information on how the unit is operating. It will also highlight any potential malfunction.

The 992 Carrera Turbo and Turbo S models enjoy the world's first Porsche Double-Clutch Transmission (PDK) tuning. PDK is an advanced transmission that changes the way you drive your Porsche. It offers a faster acceleration response with added driving versatility. Foreign Affairs Porsche Service Division is ready to attend to your 992 Carrera ECU. M-Engineering's tuning addition will make for a thrilling driving experience not just for your Porsche but they have solutions for various other makes and models like McLaren, Ferrari, and Lamborghini.

Being an authorized dealer comes with some key advantages. It will allow Foreign Affairs Motorwerks to carry a generous M-Engineering inventory. In addition, technicians will gain extensive experience with the full M-Engineering range. This gives owners confidence in entrusting their performance cars with a skilled facility. Foreign Affairs Motorwerks (FAMW) is now certified and recommended by M-Engineering to work on its full product set.

"M-engineering is a formidable Tuning company. Our Select Dealer Status will enhance our ECU tuning offering, and it gives our facility a direct relationship to the M-Engineering family."

Bobby Varela, General Manager

Unique M-Engineering hardparts packages will now be available at Foreign Affairs Motorwerks. Packages include inter-cooler sets and turbo enhancement kits. Calibrations for a variety of fuels and mods will also be on offer. As is the ability to datalog and return to stock in minutes. This will increase client satisfaction with a quick supply turnaround time.

Foreign Affairs Motorwerks is a trusted European performance and service facility. Its world-class workshop and technicians will carry out the latest M-Engineering offerings and tuning. M-Engineering is a credible brand with the most field-tested tunes available on the market today. The Foreign Affairs family is excited to become an authorized dealer.

FAMW is South Florida's premier auto repair and performance facility. They offer the latest in performance tuning, scheduled maintenance, and track services. Their facility is poised to benefit from this exciting announcement. Contact Foreign Affairs Motorwerks at 954-746-0488 to find out more about these exciting ECU enhancements.

