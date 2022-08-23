NOWNodes Announce Shared Solana Nodes: Everything Users Need to Know Surrounding the Launch of SOL Nodes

NOWNodes is thrilled to announce that it now offers a shared blockchain node to one of the fastest blockchains in terms of throughput, the Solana (SOL) node, a network that has become a home to hundreds of dApps and NFTs.
Solana as a blockchain has a theoretical peak capacity of 65,000 transactions per second (TPS).
Those that have the ambition to build on top of the Solana blockchain can now gain access to its robust infrastructure and speed, as NOWNodes provides this opportunity through the usage of a simple API key and an RPC connection.
Advantages of SOL Node
SOL nodes that are a part of the Solana network have numerous advantages, including:
- High Specification In Terms of Technical Capabilities - Solana as a blockchain has provided the crypto space with numerous breakthrough solutions that help it scale in the way that it does. It uses no state as part of its program and has on-chain clock verification, where it can stream transactions without needing to wait for global consensus. It also features miniaturized data packets that are transmitted using UDP. This removes the mempool and forwards the unconfirmed transactions to upcoming validators.
- Easy to Create For - The Solana blockchain utilizes software solutions that can be developed through the usage of a programming language known as Rust, which is one of the most popular languages utilized by developers. It can be used to build different types of applications, such as GameFi and DeFi applications, and is familiar to even developers that have not previously worked towards blockchain development.
- Expansive Ecosystem - Solana is also the home to hundreds of decentralized applications that power Decentralized Finance (DeFi), GameFi, SocialFi, and much more. In other words, users will find Solana-native marketplaces and alternatives to traditional financial services.
Solana as a blockchain was originally proposed in 2017 but launched in March 2020. It has its own native cryptocurrency, known as SOL, that powers the processes within the network.
Anatoly Yakovenko is the co-founder of Solana and has two decades of experience when it comes to building high-performance operating systems.
How to Connect to a Solana (SOL) Node?
Whenever developers want to leverage the advantages and capabilities found within the Solama blockchain, they can do so by utilizing the power of the NOWNodes blockchain-as-a-service provider.
By taking advantage of NOWNodes, customers can gain access to the Solana node through a robust API that will allow them to connect within the span of less than a second, where each node has an uptime rate of 99.95%.
Advantages of NOWNodes
Through the Solana (SOL) node, users can gain information surrounding the block height, wallet addresses, transaction data, or anything else that they require when it comes to the Solana network. Experience using Solana Nodes on NOWNodes today.
