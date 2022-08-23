Vendilli Digital Group Acquires Marketing Agency With HubSpot Diamond Partner Status

Vendilli-Horseshoe
Vendilli Acquires Horshoe Co.
Vendilli Digital Group has acquired Horseshoe & Co., a six-year-old Ontario-based inbound marketing agency with HubSpot Diamond Partner Status. The acquisition is a strong strategic step in Vendilli Digital Group's ambitious growth agenda, making the company one of the strongest HubSpot partners in the Greater Pittsburgh region.
The four agency team members of Horseshoe & Co. will join Vendilli Digital Group as HubSpot consultants. This includes founder and CEO Andrea Moxham, who will assist with the transition and serve as Senior HubSpot Consultant. The new team members will contribute their expertise with HubSpot platform consulting, branding, design, and CMS Hub web development.
Acquisition Brings Two Exciting Advantages
"The two most exciting things about the acquisition," said Chris Vendilli, Vendilli Digital Group's founder and CEO, "is that it gives us access to exceptionally talented team members who know what they're doing, have chemistry, and work well together. Secondly, from a growth perspective, it enables us to expand our capacity and capabilities for both new and existing clients who are interested in the HubSpot CRM, website CMS, or marketing automation tools."
Horseshoe & Co. clients who will now be served by Vendilli Digital Group include Trainual, a playbook software firm that helps small businesses onboard, train, and scale their teams; CAPA: The Global Education Network, which assists institutions of higher education in building programs to meet their goals for learning abroad; and POWER Engineers, an employee-owned engineering, and environmental consulting firm.
Horseshoe & Co. was one of only two HubSpot Diamond Partners in Ontario. To reach Diamond status, a HubSpot partner agency must continually increase its client base and manage monthly recurring HubSpot software subscription revenue above $49,000. Diamond Partners receive one-to-one sessions with a HubSpot support team and can post on HubSpot's marketing blog. Vendilli Digital Group is a Platinum HubSpot Solutions Partner and one of the few HubSpot Certified Trainers in the Greater Pittsburgh region.
Vendilli Digital Group's Second Major Milestone Since 2020
The addition of Horseshoe & Co. marks the second major milestone for Vendilli Digital Group since 2020, when the former ProFromGo Internet Marketing, LLC, merged with Media Post, Inc., to form Vendilli Digital Group. John Caruso, Director of Business Development for Vendilli Digital Group, said that he welcomes the new team members and is excited about the company's trajectory. "We want to grow the agency organically and by acquisition. Leveraging both of those tactics positions us to increase the number of accounts we have and serve them better by adding qualified talent to our roster to help continue delivering quality service as we grow."
Chris Vendilli - Founder & CEO
Chris@vendilli.com
(412) 530-5027
https://www.vendilli.com
