Veruna, Inc. Announces Launch of New Website

Veruna, developer of the insurance industry's leading technology solution for independent agents, is pleased to announce the launch of a new company website. The site, which has been wholly redesigned and enhanced with new functionality and content, is accessible now at www.veruna.com.
As a leading insuretech provider and the creator of an advanced, software-as-a-service (SaaS) agency management system (AMS) built on Salesforce, the company wanted its website to better reflect Veruna's status position as a proven enterprise partner and pioneering technology innovator, according to Jennifer Carroll, CEO.
"Our vision is to empower independent insurance agents and drive transformative change in the industry," Carroll said. "For too many agencies today, outdated technology is limiting business growth. We want to change that, and we want our website to communicate this vision and inspire other innovators who are moving the industry forward."
"Veruna's technology, which offers real-time reporting and insights enterprise-wide, enables our clients to better manage and grow their businesses," she added. "In addition to offering a best-in-class solution, we're a well-established partner to some of the largest and most innovative companies in insurance, and our website needs to reflect this reality."
In addition to an all-new design, highlights of the site include an interactive video tool to start exploring Veruna and begin a virtual conversation, a self-assessment tool to evaluate one's current AMS, and a dynamic resource library with customer case studies, ebooks on industry topics, solution demo videos, on-demand webinars and more. Like Veruna's SaaS solution, the site is also optimized for mobile to allow easy access and full functionality from nearly any device, anywhere.
Veruna's innovative technology couples the exceptional customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities of Salesforce with functionality tailored specifically to the insurance industry, enabling exceptional mobility, flexibility, customization and ease of integration. Veruna is the industry's only AMS designed by independent agents on an open platform architecture for the superior flexibility agents and brokers need to sell more and relate with customers better.
About Veruna
Veruna, founded in 2015, inspires and empowers independent insurance agencies, carriers, insuretechs, brokers and MGAs to sell more insurance and retain valued customers. To serve your customers better, Veruna allows agencies and MGAs to build custom configurations to capture your unique value propositions and integrate with numerous solutions. Delivering highly innovative insurance technology, Veruna allows agents to focus on one thing - your customers. For more information, please visit www.veruna.com.
