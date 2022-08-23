Campendium Introduces New Android App

CHICAGO - August 23, 2022 - (

Campendium, the crowd-sourced and editorially curated web and mobile application for campers and RVers, is excited to introduce its first-ever Android application. The app makes it easier than ever for Android users to find the perfect campground for their next adventure, and access all of their favorite Campendium features in one convenient place.

Users of Android devices can now utilize the Campendium app to search for places to camp wherever they're headed in the United States, Canada, and Baja Mexico. To get started, simply begin searching for a campsite, filter by the preferred type of camping and hone in on the perfect location using thousands of reviews from other campers. Roadpass Pro members can access premium features in the new app, such as cell coverage maps, smoke maps, elevation filters, and more. Not a Roadpass Pro member? It's easy to sign up in the new Campendium Android app to get all the tools you need to confidently venture out on the road.

"This announcement has been highly anticipated by the Campendium community," said Campendium's Co-Founder and Director of Brand, Leigh Wetzel. "We're thrilled to have this new app available so Android users in our community can conveniently access all our tools and resources from their preferred device."

Campendium's new Android app is available beginning today in the Google Play store. Not an Android user? Access Campendium via your web browser and in the App Store.

Campendium is part of Roadpass Digital's portfolio of leading digital apps that provide campers, RVers and roadtrippers with end-to-end trip discovery and planning tools. Roadpass Digital's other brands include Roadtrippers, Togo RV, and RVillage. To learn more about Campendium, visit https://www.campendium.com/ or contact media@roadpass.com.

About Campendium

Campendium is a crowd-sourced and editorially curated web and mobile application that allows users to search, preview, and provide feedback on more than 35,000 public and private camping locations across the continental United States, Canada, and Baja Mexico. Learn more at campendium.com, and follow Campendium on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, YouTube and Twitter.



About Roadpass Digital

Roadpass Digital is focused on empowering roadtrippers, campers, and RVers to hit the open road. With 6,000,000+ people using apps powered by Roadpass, the company is the leading platform for road travel and outdoor experiences. Roadpass Digital has offices in Chicago, Cincinnati, and Auckland. Learn more about Roadpass Digital and Roadtrippers, Campendium, Togo RV, and RVillage products at roadpass.com.

