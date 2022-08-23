Moran Wealth Management® Announces Launch as Independent Registered Investment Advisor



Moran Wealth Management\u00ae

Moran Wealth Management\u00ae Announces Launch as Independent Registered Investment Advisor





NAPLES, Fla. - August 23, 2022 - (

)

Moran Wealth Management®, an investment management practice based in Naples, Florida, has announced its launch as an independent registered investment advisor. A boutique financial advisory practice with over $4 billion of assets under management (AUM) as of 5/31/22*, MWM provides comprehensive investment services for its sophisticated investors through personalized and customizable strategies. The firm believes this shift affirms MWM's commitment to offering the top independent advice to its clients.

"As an independent RIA, we can prioritize the needs of our clients and our unwavering standard of excellence," said Tom Moran, Chairman, CEO and CIO of Moran Wealth Management®. "Embarking on this entrepreneurial journey is a critical step towards achieving our long-term vision as a true fiduciary for our clients."

MWM was founded more than three decades ago and now encompasses a fast-growing team of over 36 dynamic employees, many of whom are equity partners. The team was listed among the Top 100 Private Wealth Teams by Barron's in 2021, and Tom Moran has been named a Barron's Hall of Fame Advisor, following a decade of consecutive accolades as a top advisor by the publication**.

"A driving factor in our decision to become an independent RIA has been our team's unrelenting commitment to act in the best interests of our clients," said Donald Drury, President, Moran Wealth Management®. "The extensive capabilities of our team are rooted in the expertise of its founding partners and its associates. As a result, the MWM team has a keen focus on client experience, balanced by a combination of cutting-edge technology and financial planning solutions, and deep expertise."

BNY Mellon's Pershing ("Pershing"), a leading provider of clearing and custody solutions, will serve as MWM's custodian of choice. The relationship with Pershing transpired following extensive research into their track record of strength and stability. MWM believes Pershing's values will complement their firm's objective to provide an unparalleled client experience.

"Becoming an independent RIA is a major milestone for an advisory firm, that signifies long-term strategic vision and the capacity for growth," said Sean Keenan, Co-Head, Business Development, Wealth Solutions, BNY Mellon's Pershing. "We are proud to support Moran Wealth Management® as they take this important step in their journey to independence."

For more information, call (239) 920-4440 or visit MoranWM.com.

About Moran Wealth Management®

Moran Wealth Management® is a money management practice serving sophisticated investors with personalized and customizable strategies. With 36 staff members, the Moran Wealth team is dedicated to finding the best investment strategies to fit the unique needs of its clients. The group is responsible for client assets in excess of $4 billion as of 5/31/22 and has served the Naples community for more than 30 years. Moran Wealth Management® is located at 5801 Pelican Bay Boulevard, Suite 110 in Naples, FL. For more information, call (239) 920-4440 or visit MoranWM.com.

About BNY Mellon's Pershing

BNY Mellon's Pershing is a leading provider of clearing and custody services. We are uniquely positioned to help complex financial services firms transform their businesses, drive growth, maximize efficiency, and manage risk and regulation.

Wealth management and institutional firms outsource to us for trading and settlement services, investment solutions, bank and brokerage custody, middle and back-office support, data insights, and business consulting.

Pershing brings together high-touch service, an open digital platform and the BNY Mellon enterprise to deliver a differentiated experience for every client.

Pershing LLC (member FINRA, NYSE, SIPC) is a BNY Mellon company. With offices around the world, Pershing exceeds $2 trillion in assets and millions of investor accounts. Pershing affiliates include Albridge Solutions, Inc. and Lockwood Advisors, Inc., an investment adviser registered in the United States under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Additional information is available on pershing.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter @Pershing.

* Assets were custodied at Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network as of 5/31/22, which represents the last month-end AUM prior to assets transferring to Pershing a wholly owned subsidiary of BNY Mellon Bank. Services were provided while the team was registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives at Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network as of 5/31/22.

** The Barron's awards were achieved while Tom Moran and the team were associated with Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.

Media Contact:

Marissa Plummer

Marketing Manager

Moran Wealth Management®

P: 239.920.4431

