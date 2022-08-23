Dandymen Launches in Walmart Stores Nationwide



Clarifying Shampoo, Clarifying Conditioner, Sea Salt Spray, Styling Paste and Grooming Clay available at select Walmart stores and on Walmart.com.





The Dandymen Collection, a men's hair care line focused on the delivery of barber built products with quality ingredients, launched a curated collection in select Walmart stores across the United States and on Walmart.com in August.

"This collaboration is a really exciting opportunity because our business has grown up in Walmart's back yard, so naturally our biggest dream has been to work with the retailer located here in our community," stated Lucas Kemper, CEO and Co-Founder of Dandy Men, LLC. "We want to advance the offerings that men have in brick & mortar locations with the highest-quality products at the most competitive rates, and our collaboration with Walmart helps achieve this."

As a globally recognized barber and international educator in the industry, Kemper has a deep understanding and passion for hair health. He co-founded Dandy Men, LLC with his two business partners Baxter Conley and Melissa Maltarich in 2020. The brand was born in his barbershop in Bentonville, Arkansas, with a commitment to customer education on hair health and the incorporation of safe and quality ingredients.

"We've eliminated the water-resistant chemicals that build up on the scalp to help alleviate clogged follicles and minimize the flaking that you often find caused by those ingredients," Kemper said. "The products are light, with a great hold and wash out effortlessly."

The Bentonville-based company's exclusive launch with Walmart expands accessibility for existing and new customers by providing additional ways for the customer to shop. What was once a direct-to-consumer e-commerce and barbershop brand can now be easily found in Walmart stores across the country. The items now sold in select Walmart stores include a Clarifying Shampoo & Conditioner, Styling Paste, Grooming Clay and a Sea Salt Spray.

The Dandymen Collection is a lineup of men's hair care products that are formulated, tested, and signed off on by professionals in the industry for use on most hair types. We strive to improve scalp and hair health with quality ingredients. The items in our collection are refreshingly uncomplicated and allow our customers to achieve great-looking hair styles using products that feel like nothing but hold like something and wash out with ease. Learn more at dandymencollection.com.

