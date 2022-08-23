Announcing New TSplus RPA Connector

TSplus has collaborated with an integration and automation platform that helps implement and deploy RPA projects across an entire company. The Robotic Process Automation makes it easy to manage software robots for the need of automatic business processes like ERP, finance applications and CRM, such as Salesforce.
Making the Most of Robotic Process Automation
At the basis, there is an RPA Connector which connects robots and applications to enable real-time synchronisation and central management, a key for digital transformation.
As a software company specialized in remote access and application publishing, TSplus develops solutions for businesses to safely web-enable their business applications and provide secure remote connections to users so they can work, regardless of their location or device.
TSplus has combined both technologies to design the TSplus RPA Connector for Windows: an easy-to-use software connector that allows multiple parallel RPA process sessions to run on any PC with a single RPA Bot.
This specific program makes it possible, on a Windows server or workstation, to design and run Windows software robots capable of learning, reproducing and executing rule-based business processes. The bots analyse the digital operations carried out by human beings and execute them the exact same way, except faster and more efficiently.
With the TSplus-RPA Connector installed on their central server, organizations only need to design automatic processes once to easily deploy them on a larger scale rather than installing multiple RPA bots across the network.
Pre-requisites:
W10, W11 or Windows servers.
To purchase, visit https://www.tsplus-rpa.com/.
To download and test any TSplus product free for 15 days, visit the website.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.