Announcing New TSplus RPA Connector

TSplus has collaborated with an integration and automation platform that helps implement and deploy RPA projects across an entire company. The Robotic Process Automation makes it easy to manage software robots for the need of automatic business processes like ERP, finance applications and CRM, such as Salesforce.

Making the Most of Robotic Process Automation

At the basis, there is an RPA Connector which connects robots and applications to enable real-time synchronisation and central management, a key for digital transformation.

As a software company specialized in remote access and application publishing, TSplus develops solutions for businesses to safely web-enable their business applications and provide secure remote connections to users so they can work, regardless of their location or device.

TSplus has combined both technologies to design the TSplus RPA Connector for Windows: an easy-to-use software connector that allows multiple parallel RPA process sessions to run on any PC with a single RPA Bot.

This specific program makes it possible, on a Windows server or workstation, to design and run Windows software robots capable of learning, reproducing and executing rule-based business processes. The bots analyse the digital operations carried out by human beings and execute them the exact same way, except faster and more efficiently.

With the TSplus-RPA Connector installed on their central server, organizations only need to design automatic processes once to easily deploy them on a larger scale rather than installing multiple RPA bots across the network.

Pre-requisites:

W10, W11 or Windows servers.

