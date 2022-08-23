HelloPrenup Earns 2 Startup Boston Community Awards Nominations



HelloPrenup & Startup Boston Nominations

BOSTON - August 23, 2022

The first nomination is for Startup of the Year. This title will be awarded to "the startup that has seen the most growth in their product roadmap, customer acquisition, team, and marketing footprint." HelloPrenup has experienced tremendous growth in all sectors, from being featured on SharkTank and quoted in The New Yorker amongst other publications to building out their product and establishing their growing team. As an organization, HelloPrenup takes great pride in this nomination.

The second nomination is for HelloPrenup's founder and CEO, Julia Rodgers, Esq., who has been nominated for Founder of the Year alongside two other impressive candidates. Julia passionately founded and bootstrapped HelloPrenup with the intent to bring accessible prenups to everybody and anybody who wants one, with an eye on protecting women's finances in marriage. The title is awarded to a "founder who has defeated the odds and shown the most grit and growth" while advocating for and supporting other MA-led organizations and underrepresented communities.

"JULIA RODGERS, CEO & Co-founder, HelloPrenup - her company has enabled thousands of engaged couples across 32 states to draft their own prenuptial agreements. Her and her co-founder have successfully pitched their startup on 'Shark Tank' and have been featured in Forbes, The Boston Globe, The New Yorker, GeekWire and more." - Startup Boston

Startup Boston's community awards seek "to recognize the movers and shakers of the New England startup ecosystem." The community awards are what they refer to as a "pure grassroots movement" intended to celebrate the startup community and others. The startup community chooses winners of the awards, and voting has already begun. Individuals are allowed to vote once daily until Sept. 2, when voting closes.

Boston-based Hello Prenup is the leading and original online platform offering affordable and accessible prenuptial agreements at a fraction of the traditional cost. In addition, HelloPrenup seeks to improve prenup experiences by providing a prenup within hours rather than months. HelloPrenup believes that all couples deserve the right to protect their financial security with an approachable, affordable, and collaborative prenup—regardless of their net worth.

Prenuptial agreements provide overwhelming benefits for couples regardless of how big or small their assets and debts may appear. Getting on the same page before marriage proposes opportunities for couples to mitigate some of the leading causes of divorce (i.e., money and kids) and obligations during the marriage (e.g., financial responsibilities, property division, etc.). Visit HelloPrenup.com to learn more. If you are interested in voting for HelloPrenup, visit Startup Boston's site to vote!

HelloPrenup has been featured on Shark Tank, in CNN Business, Forbes, The Boston Globe, GeekWire, The New Yorker, among others.

