Accuhealth and WebMD Provider Services Partner to Improve Patient Outcomes With Krames Patient Education Content

Accuhealth, the industry leader in remote monitoring, today announced a partnership with WebMD Provider Services, which helps health systems and plans build enduring relationships and educate individuals at every stage in their healthcare journey, from Discovery to Recovery. Together, Accuhealth and WebMD Provider Services will enable Accuhealth Chronic Care Management (CCM) patients with access to WebMD's Krames Healthsheets™ digital patient educational content for over 34 diseases and conditions, including hypertension, diabetes, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Accuhealth believes it is important that patients understand their conditions and feel understood and empowered to improve their health. Accuhealth CCM enhanced with Krames' reputable medically reviewed health literature will provide patients with necessary and accessible education. Additionally, Accuhealth aims to offer fully customizable care plans to its physicians, increasing knowledge and awareness about illnesses that can be shared with their patients, ultimately leading to better health management.

Krames Healthsheets digital patient education and health content, offered by WebMD Provider Services, is designed to increase health literacy by reaching most people with a style that is inclusive and easy to understand. With detailed and easy-to-follow information about risk factors, treatments, medication information, signs and symptoms of emergencies, and information on how to manage diet and lead a healthy lifestyle with the disease or condition, Krames helps physicians improve shared decision-making and points of self-management, improving the lives of their patients.

Accuhealth CEO Stephen Samson commented, "I am pleased that Accuhealth has partnered with Krames, the best in the business, to provide yet another excellent tool in the Accuhealth toolkit. These essential, actionable education materials come complete with engaging graphics, plain language, and simplified medical illustrations to improve patient understanding of their conditions, potential treatments and boost awareness, engagement and better adherence overall."

Accuhealth will employ a portion of the vast Krames patient education content library to prioritize key chronic care conditions facing their patient population, including:

COPD

Asthma

Pneumonia

Lung cancer

Diabetes

Anemia

Heart attack or heart failure

Congenital heart defects

Hypertension

Arthritis and osteoarthritis

Multiple sclerosis

Fibromyalgia

Shingles

Krames patient educational materials, available in multiple languages, are the latest Accuhealth offering that puts patient care at the forefront, and better equips patients and providers to make smarter health decisions. For more information, please visit www.accuhealth.tech and www.krames.com.

About Accuhealth

Accuhealth empowers physicians with the right data to stay ahead of negative health outcomes to keep patients healthy, happy, and out of the hospital. Founded in 2018, Accuhealth is a leading healthcare technology provider of turn-key remote patient monitoring solutions worldwide, providing hardware, software, and first-line 24/7/365 clinical monitoring to physicians with real-time vital information and AI-enhanced data. Accuhealth's services yield improved outcomes, increased patient satisfaction, reduced costs for payors, and increased revenue for clinics. Accuhealth's touchpoints as a service makes remote monitoring a breeze for providers, their patients, and clinical staff. Accuhealth offers remote patient monitoring and chronic care management made easy and done right. Visit www.accuhealth.tech for more information.

About WebMD Provider Services

WebMD Provider Services, a division of WebMD Health Corp., is a strategic partner to health systems and payers, offering a unified engagement experience for patients across their entire health journey from discovery to recovery. Through extensive health information audience reach, healthcare provider networks, medically-reviewed patient education content and deep integration into patient touchpoints, WebMD Provider Services supports health systems and payers in building deeper, enduring relationships with patients. The results are streamlined clinical and care management processes that enable better member and patient outcomes. Visit www.webmdproviderservices.com for more information.

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD, an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the healthcare experience for consumers, patients, healthcare professionals, employers, health plans and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the healthcare journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, Krames, PulsePoint, WebMDtv, SanovaWorks, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart.org® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

