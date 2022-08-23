Strathmore Early Assay Results Include .38% U3O8 from Night Owl Uranium Project

Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - Strathmore Plus Energy Corporation (TSXV: SUU.H) (OTC: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has received its first batch of assay results from the Night Owl uranium project in the Shirley Basin district of Wyoming. Uranium concentrations in the four samples tested included 0.326%, 0.283%, 0.226%, and 0.189% Uranium (U). The uranium concentrations are similar to those reported for historically mined ore at the property. Additional metals at notably high concentrations included iron, manganese, phosphorous, and sulfur. Due to accessibility, the highest-grade sample that was tested was one that had a reading of 4800CPS. Further assay results are expected in the coming weeks from samples with off scale Scintillometer readings.

Sample ID % U % U 3 O 8 Scintillometer

Readings (cps) 1-1 0.283 0.334 ~4,200 1-2 0.326 0.384 ~4,800 2-1 0.189 0.223 ~2,500 2-2 0.226 0.266 ~3,000

Note: The concentrations of percent U 3 O 8 were calculated by multiplying the percent Uranium by 1.17924 (source: www.uranium.info/unit_conversion_table.php). The sample collection and scintillometer survey, using a GR-110G portable gamma ray scintillometer, were completed on June 12, 2022 by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President Exploration for Strathmore.

Upon reviewing these analytical results, Strathmore's Technical Advisor Mr. John DeJoia, PG, said "These results of surface sampling at our Night Owl property are evidence of what an exciting potential this project has. Assuming a linearity of analytical results, I would expect to see analyses approaching .75 to 1% U 3 O 8 for off-scale scintillometer readings. To put these analyses into perspective, in Wyoming most open-pit mining averaged around 0.22% U 3 O 8 and most ISR mines average under 0.13% U 3 O 8 . The grab samples were collected near the outcrop of off-scale readings (>10,000 cps) suggesting additional, higher-grade material may be present."

The mineralization is contained within a brecciated zone lying at the unconformable contact between the Mississippian Madison Formation (limestone) and the overlying Pennsylvanian-Permian Casper Formation (sandstone). The 7- to 10-foot-thick zone of breccia consists of voids filled with silicious materials containing complex uranium minerals, including uranyl phosphates.

The assay study was completed by Pace Analytical of Sheridan, Wyoming, an accredited lab that completes work for many of the uranium ISR mining companies in the state of Wyoming, in addition to studies on high grade samples from Arizona breccia pipes and the Athabasca basin. The assay utilized induced-coupled-plasma (ICP) spectroscopy. Based on the results of the assay study, Strathmore is determining the best path forward for the project, including surface sampling, airborne gravity, magnetic, and radiometric surveys, and shallow drilling, core recovery, and geophysical logging.

About Strathmore Plus Energy Corp.

Strathmore Plus is a uranium exploration company, focused on in-situ recoverable uranium deposits in the State of Wyoming.

Cautionary Statement: Certain information contained in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information", within the meaning of Canadian legislation. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or "has the potential to". Forward looking statements contained in this press release may include statements regarding the future operating or financial performance of Strathmore Plus Energy Corp. which involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may not prove to be accurate. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Among those factors which could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: market conditions and other risk factors listed from time to time in our reports filed with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and Strathmore Plus Energy Corp. disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by Terrence Osier, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Strathmore Plus Energy Corp., a Qualified Person.

