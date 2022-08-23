INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in SOL Tokens Promoted by Solana Labs, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Solana Labs, Inc. ("Solana" or "the Company"), which promoted and sold SOL tokens ("SOL securities"), for violations of the securities laws.

Investors who purchased SOL securities between March 24, 2020 and the present, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 6, 2022.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Solana issues SOL securities, a security required to be registered with the SEC. Despite this requirement, the Company has not registered SOL securities with the federal government. The Company has promoted and sold SOL securities in the form of SOL tokens throughout the class period to investors who have suffered losses.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

