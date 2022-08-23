OM Holdings International Inc. Opens New Modernized Multi-Level OneMart Superstore

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - OM Holdings International Inc OMHI is pleased to announce the grand opening of a new OneMart Superstore on July 28th in Fat Hogs Bay, Tortola, in the heart of the East End/Long Look area. The 25,000 square foot store has two levels, ample parking, and is the most modern store in the British Virgin Islands. It is designed to allow more levels to be quickly added for additional warehousing of several new online-only products which, the company plans to offer with its DoShop experience, within its DoGetGo Super App, in the upcoming fiscal year.

Mark Vanterpool, CEO and Chairman of OM Holdings International Inc., stated, "We continue to execute our business plan to develop a network of modern stores across the Caribbean which, will soon serve as warehouse hubs to offer real-time delivery through our highly anticipated DoGetGo Super App."

"These stores are a key component in creating a single cross-border e-commerce platform connecting the 28 countries within the Caribbean with its cumulative $ 400B GDP. Our vision is to merge traditional brick and mortar stores with e-commerce distribution technology into a seamless shopping and delivery experience, which is currently not available in most parts of the Caribbean. As we continue to open more stores, we expect to see an exponential increase in revenues and profit margins, as seen this fiscal year," added Mark Vanterpool.

"Also, with an updated world-class shopping experience, our new stores will offer fresh, quality food options, and innovative services that will allow customers to choose how they shop, pay, and receive their products. Customers will find signature features and conveniences they expect from OneMart, with many new and expanded product selections, including exciting new services. Additionally, the new store's design elements will continue to complement the look and feel of the surrounding neighborhoods," Mr. Vanterpool added.

"We are thrilled to bring a new OneMart store to Fat Hogs Bay, which introduces customers to some exciting features and departments. With an enhanced in-store experience and commitment to top-quality service and selection, this new store is tailored to serve the needs of this growing community and will serve as a model for future stores that we plan to open in the upcoming fiscal year. We plan to open another new store within the next 120 days," concluded Mr. Vanterpool.

About OM Holdings International, Inc.

OM Holdings International, Inc. operates delivery services and grocery stores in the Caribbean, with a mobile application delivery platform that provides an expedient, contactless option for the transportation of people and essential goods. The company's storefront, OneMart, is the second-largest grocery store in the BVI. OHMI's delivery subsidiary, Rydeum, has partnered with Jamacia's largest taxicab union, JUTA. The company also provides lumber and other construction supplies to contractors throughout the Caribbean.

