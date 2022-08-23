Hank Vanjaria Joins Apptega as Chief Financial Officer



Apptega, the innovative cybersecurity and compliance software company, announced the addition of the newest member of its executive leadership team, Hank Vanjaria, as Chief Financial Officer.

Vanjaria will be responsible for implementing new processes, procedures, and systems to align all departments in financial goals. Vanjaria, an experienced leader, will also be at the forefront in providing operational support to teams across departments and aiding in the growth strategy of Apptega.

"I'm truly excited to be joining Apptega—there is a lot of positive momentum supporting the overall growth of Apptega," says Hank Vanjaria. "I look forward to supporting the company's financial goals as we scale rapidly as an organization while we continue to strive in meeting Apptega's evolving customer needs and innovating the platform. When it comes to financial goals, we will continue to drive value in our platform to fulfill the ongoing projection of revenue growth."

Prior to Vanjaria's appointment to Apptega's executive team, he held lead finance roles in high-growth financial and technology organizations, serving in roles including controller and being promoted to CFO in 2017. Prior, he held senior positions in private industry and public accounting following a career in real estate development and property management. Additionally, Vanjaria's resume includes executive leadership experience as CFO at ParkMobile, where he led the company through multiple transactions and company revenue grew by over 820% during his eight-year tenure. He was also recognized by the Atlanta Business Chronicle as a finalist for CFO of the Year award in 2021.

"Hank is a tremendous addition to our team as we continue to rapidly scale the Apptega platform and our market strategies," says Armistead Whitney, Chief Executive Officer at Apptega. "Apptega will benefit tremendously not only from Hank's financial experience but also operationally across all of our functional groups. He's much more than a CFO, and we're thrilled he's on the Apptega team."

About Apptega

As cyber-threats and regulatory mandates continue to expand, organizations are challenged by the difficulties of implementing effective cybersecurity and compliance programs. With Apptega, organizations of all sizes, including Fortune 500 enterprises and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs), are meeting the challenges of cybersecurity, compliance, and certification. Apptega is at the intersection of simple user experiences and pioneering technology, providing an innovative platform paired with industry frameworks used to build, manage and report great cybersecurity. For more information, visit https://www.apptega.com/.

