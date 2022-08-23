Plurilock Announces DEFEND Product Sale to Canadian Department of National Defence

This is the first sale of DEFEND through Plurilock's Integra Networks

This sale occurs months after the Company's Integra Networks acquisition, representing increased efficiency with acquisition integration and cross-sales

The DRDC bought DEFEND as an initial sale with expansion opportunities

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - Plurilock Security Inc. PLUR PLCKF and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solutions provider for workforces, announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Integra Networks Corporation ("Integra Networks"), has received a purchase order from the Defence Research and Development Canada ("DRDC"), an operating agency of the Department of National Defense.

"We are excited to be working with our first Canadian government customer," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "As a Canadian company, it's great to be able to take the experience that we have gained in the US and apply it within our domestic market. This is a key validation for the DEFEND product and we are looking forward to working with more Canadian governmental clients. This deal, having come about as a result of Plurilock acquiring Integra Networks, clearly demonstrates the viability of our M&A and growth strategy."

Per the terms of the purchase order, Integra Networks will provide DRDC with Plurilock DEFEND, as well as a combination of material and services including software licenses and maintenance support services.

DRDC supports the Canadian Armed Forces who serve on the sea, on land, and in the air with the Navy 1, Army 2, Air Force 3 and Special Forces 4 to defend Canadians' interests at home and abroad.

Canada's Federal Government Spending on Cybersecurity

As outlined in Canada's 2021 Federal Budget, the Canadian government proposed to allocate CA$330.6 million and CA$456.3 million over five years to defending taxpayer information against digital breaches and enhancing and protecting its cyber networks, respectively.

Canada's National Cyber Security Action Plan, funded through the 2018 budget, allocated CA$507.7 million from 2019 to 2024 with a CA$108.8 million ongoing commitment moving forward, demonstrates that the Canadian government intends to make significant investments in cybersecurity and IT technology to support the initiatives outlined in the plan.

With the growing cyber threat and shift to zero trust security, Plurilock intends to support this demand for cybersecurity technology at the federal level, in addition to serving enterprises across other key industry verticals.

About Integra

Integra Networks is a cybersecurity and IT solutions leader, supporting implementation of technology solutions for the Canadian federal, provincial and local governments, as well as educational institutions, global healthcare organizations and world-class enterprise companies.

For more information, visit https://integranetworks.com/partners.

About Plurilock

PlurilockTM provides identity-centric cybersecurity for today's workforces. The Plurilock family of companies enables organizations to operate safely and securely while reducing cybersecurity friction. Plurilock offers world-class IT and cybersecurity solutions through its Solutions Division, paired with proprietary, AI-driven and cloud-friendly security through its Technology Division. Together, the Plurilock family of companies delivers persistent identity assurance with unmatched ease of use.

