Experience the All-New Fall Family Festival at Hicks Nurseries

Hicks Nurseries, Long Island's largest garden center, is celebrating the change of season with an all-new fall family festival, September 17 through October 30, with free parking and admission.

Free festivities daily include corn hole, pictures with Otto the friendly ghost, Otto's animated children's story walk-through and many photo-op stations for those Instagram-worthy pictures throughout the garden center, including the pumpkin patch.

The fall festival pay-one-price bracelet at $20 per person includes the following activities on weekends and holidays, including Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur and Columbus Day:

- Unlimited hay maze for the day

- One sand art activity

- One mum + pot decorating

- One mystic pumpkin decorating.

A $30 value.

Hay maze only (unlimited times): $5.00 per person a la carte

"The festival is back with new experiences like the hay maze that we're very excited about along with the much-anticipated traditional experiences," said Felix Cutrone, store manager at Hicks Nurseries. "The arrival of autumn means the garden center will be fully stocked with the largest selection of pumpkins, corn stalks, mums, plus fall and Halloween décor for a festive home inside and out."

Animated Children's Story Featuring Otto the Ghost

Daily, September 17 through October 30, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. FREE

The animated children's story is a walk-through experience that has been delighting kids for decades. A new story every year emphasizes the value of friendship and being of service to others. This year's story, "Otto's House Party," follows Otto and his friends as they get ready for Halloween.

Long Island Cares Food Drive

Daily, September 17 through October 30, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Please bring a non-perishable food item to donate to our annual Long Island Cares food drive. Drop-off at the end of the animated children's story journey. "Let kids be kids instead of being hungry." https://www.licares.org/

Pictures with Otto the Ghost.

Weekends and holidays, September 17 through October 30, from 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. FREE

Otto the friendly ghost is back and available for pictures with everyone in the family. A tradition spanning decades and generations.

Fall Food Favorites

September 17 through October 30

Enjoy delicious fall food favorites from our Country Kitchen, open daily, including apples, apple cider, kettle corn, cider and fudge dipped donuts, homemade pies, fudge, character cookies and more. Additionally, the Hicks Food Truck will serve freshly made chicken tenders, hot dogs, our famous roasted corn, French fries and beverages. The food truck is open on weekends and holidays.

Pet Parade & Costume Competition

Wednesday, October 19, 5 p.m. FREE

Pets parade in Halloween costumes for the fifth annual Pet Parade and Costume Competition. They get to meet Otto the Ghost and compete for a chance to win a Hicks Nurseries Gift card. First place: $50 gift card, Second place: $25 gift card, Third place: $15 gift card. Every pet gets a participation ribbon.

For more information, visit Hicks Nurseries Fall Festival and follow on social media @hicksnurseries #hicksfallfest.

About Hicks Nurseries

Hicks Nurseries is Long Island's largest and premier garden center, family-owned and operated since 1853. Dedicated to helping its customers achieve their goals easily and stress-free, Hicks Nurseries provides an exceptional selection of quality products, including indoor and outdoor plants, patio furniture, garden accents and planters, lawn care, seasonal décor and more. They also offer complete landscape design/build services and expert advice to make gardening successful and enjoyable for everyone. Hicks Nurseries is conveniently located at 100 Jericho Turnpike in Westbury, NY. To learn more, visit https://hicksnurseries.com/.

