'The Planner Trilogy' From James Knaus Follows an Investment Advisor Who Finds Himself in the Middle of an Investigation Around a Series of Crimes Across His City

James Knaus has spent a long time in the financial sector, from working in insurance, financial planning, investment management, and collegiate teaching. Having written a few non-fiction books prior, this time he's pulling from some personal experience with his newest, fictional, short story collection.

"The Planner Trilogy" is a series of stories all involving investment advisor Tim Barnett. Faced with an ethical dilemma surrounding his investment firm, Matrix Advantage Advisors, Tim finds himself up against corrupt city officials, drug dealers and murder. Torn between playing along with the status quo or exposing it all, Tim finds himself deep in the middle of a world he never once dreamed of.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, "The Planner Trilogy" is three separate tales in one, each pitting Tim against malevolent forces and each leading him towards another side of the city that's never seen the light of day. Through it all, Tim's cunning and quick thinking is all he has to make it back home in one piece.

Readers looking for some hair-raising tales can purchase "The Planner Trilogy" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

