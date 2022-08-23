Author Sylvia Egebo Stettnichs's New Book, 'The Ugly Bug Ball', is an Adorable Tale About How Kindness and Acceptance Bring the Bugs Together in Bugville

LARCHWOOD, Iowa - August 23, 2022 - (

Sylvia Egebo Stettnichs, a retired elementary school teacher with a love for children's books, has released her new book titled "The Ugly Bug Ball"; an endearing tale with a message of inclusion, because everyone is beautiful in their own way.

Stettnichs shares, "It is written in a unique style where the words of the book seem to dance off the pages of this whimsical, enchanting story of kindness, diversity and inclusiveness as told by the bugs of Bugville. The reader will also be thrilled by the illustrations of the many different, unique-looking bugs that fill the pages of this book. The beautiful scene of the Bugville Ball on the eye-catching pink cover is one that will appeal to children of all ages. It is a book that children will read over and over, and still want to read again.

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sylvia Egebo Stettnichs's new book shares the story of the bugs in Bugville who host a ball each year for only the best and most beautiful bugs in the land. The uninvited bugs feel sad and left out. When one old grasshopper decides to throw a party for all the bugs that were not bidden to come to the ball, they invite all of the bugs to join together and change the town for good.

