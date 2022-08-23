Author Sam 'I Am' Mellor's new book, 'Dog's Best Friend' is an endearing play that teaches communication and understanding

MODESTO, Calif. - August 23, 2022 - (

Sam "I Am" Mellor, a California native and talented playwright with a love for animals, has completed his new book, "Dog's Best Friend": an engaging play that teaches the values of communication, forgiveness and understanding.

Mellor shares, "After a special day for Hannah June Monroe, her new best friend, Larry Luck, is prepared to help her birthday wish come true. The only problem is that he has to survive Hannah's twin older sisters, April and Mayflower, in order to do so. Can both Hannah and Larry keep his true identity a secret from everyone, especially their mother, Linda? Can Larry also help repair the relationship between Hannah and her older sisters, who constantly bully her?"

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sam "I Am" Mellor's new book encourages children and their families and friends to become a part of the story by acting out the play and discussing the ways it teaches patience, kindness, communication, and forgiveness.

Readers can purchase "Dog's Best Friend" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and -operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

