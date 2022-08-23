Author Gene Herrick's new book, 'Christ In Heaven: And So Is Joshua' is a captivating fantasy sharing the story of a journalist who interviewed Jesus

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. - August 23, 2022 - (

Gene Herrick, a retired associated press photographer and writer, has completed his new book, "Christ In Heaven: And So Is Joshua": a compelling sequel of a journalist who wished to cover the story of Jesus.

Herrick shares, "This book is a fantasy, written by me, Gene E. Herrick, a retired journalist of 28 years with the Associated Press. I have always wanted to cover Jesus and delve into his life. This is the second in the series about Jerusalem Inquirer writer Joshua and his glories and travails covering Jesus. Seems more exciting than some of the stories I covered before going back in time. I got into being with Jesus, first as a skeptic, and then being in awe. Being in heaven with God, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit gave me new insight into their lives and the effects it has on humanity. What an opportunity to interview them and then send the stories back to earth! Please enjoy this book."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gene Herrick's new book shares the victories and trials of a journalist who traveled back in time to cover the story of Jesus from a first-hand perspective in a fantastical faith-based tale.

Readers can purchase "Christ In Heaven: And So Is Joshua" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.

Covenant Books is an international Christian-owned and -operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work that appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.

