'Dear Black Nursing Student' From Latonja C. Davis Tells the Story of a Single Parent Becoming a Registered Nurse and the Struggles She Went Through Along the Way

Having gone through a difficult divorce, Latonja Davis overcame several hardships to reach her dream of becoming a nurse. Finding strength in her faith, she was able to persevere and wants to tell other single parents that they can still achieve their dreams if they can work for it.

"Dear Black Nursing Student" recounts Davis' journey from that point, the many stressful days and tough nights, and how she overcame it all to become a registered nurse. She's aiming to reach people in all walks of life to inspire them to not lose faith and to keep pushing through.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, "Dear Black Nursing Student" is a story that will resonate with anyone who believes that they can't seek better in life. Whether it's going to college or looking to become a mechanic, this story shows that anyone can do anything they set their mind on.

Students looking for some guidance as they move onto higher education purchase "Dear Black Nursing Student" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

