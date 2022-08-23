'My Encounter With the People of Repoobos' by Barry Nadler is a Story About One Cave Explorer Who Finds Something Unexpected on an Expedition

LARGO, Fla. - August 23, 2022 - (

Barry Nadler has spent a lot of time across various professions, from engineering to tax accounting to skiing. But his real passion is in writing, something that he's been able to rekindle in recent years and has resulted in this latest release.

"My Encounter with the People of Repoobos" is the story of George Lancaster, adventurer and cave explorer. Despite spelunking all over the world, he wasn't ready for what he found after taking a tumble on one ordinary day. Coming across a new world with its own sky and citizens, he finds himself in the hidden town of Repoobos with new friends and new dangers all over.

Published by Newman Springs Publishing, "My Encounter with the People of Repoobos" is a fun read filled with twists and turns for readers of all ages. With each chapter accompanied with beautiful sketch work, George's adventure in Repoobos is one to remember.

Readers looking for a new adventure can purchase "My Encounter with the People of Repoobos" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

