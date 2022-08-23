Author Mr. Michael's New Book 'My Christmas Tree' is an Exciting Children's Story That Allows Readers to Experience Christmas Day Through the Eyes of the Author

LOS ANGELES - August 23, 2022 - (

Mr. Michael, a retired insurance broker and poet, has completed his new book, "My Christmas Tree": a heartwarming Christmas story that depicts a young boy's efforts to decorate his home for the holiday season.

Author Mr. Michael has been writing poetry as a hobby for the last 30 years. Inspiration for his works comes from real-life situations. This engaging story was inspired by a suggestion from a friend of the author in his poetry ministry. He challenged Mr. Michael to write from the heart about one of his most memorable childhood experiences.

Author Mr. Michael begins his story, writing, "The snow had fallen all through the night. // I looked out the window, and everything was white. // The grounds and the trees were covered with snow, // and icicles were hanging from the power lines below."

Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mr. Michael's new book a jolly and festive tale that allows readers to embrace the holiday season.

Readers can purchase "My Christmas Tree" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, or Barnes & Noble.

