Roger Akerley's New Book 'The Sea of Glass' guides readers through the spiritual process of deepening their understanding of the scriptures

Fulton Books author Roger Akerley, who was born the last of seven children in 1947 in St. Leonard, New Brunswick, Canada, has completed his most recent book "The Sea of Glass: A Clear Understanding of the Scriptures in Spiritual Terms: Self-Control, Self-Learning, and Self-Understanding": a gripping and potent work that helps readers to strengthen their connection to God through gaining a deeper understanding of the scriptures.

Roger grew up as a member of the Catholic Church, and because of the circumstances of his family, he left school after the fifth grade and went to work. He came to the United States at 17 years old in 1964. He has read the Bible his entire life, and he has always had a feeling that anyone, regardless of their level of education or ability, can learn the true meaning of the scriptures. Roger believes that the Lord has revealed the true meaning of the scriptures to him and that he has asked Roger to inform mankind of this understanding. Roger has accepted this responsibility for increasing the knowledge of humanity.

Author Roger Akerley discusses his work, sharing, "I wrote this book for the graduation of mankind into true spiritual wisdom and for the soul of those who live in righteousness. I didn't write this book from inside any religion of any kind. I wrote this book for all people who desire to be with the Lord and understand his word. The power of this book is to understand the glory of human intelligence and to understand the Scriptures in spiritual value."

He continues, "In order to come to the understanding of spiritual value, you must translate the word of God into spiritual value. And I believe this book is the introduction of all mankind to the understanding of the Scriptures…not in the physical way but in the spiritual way."

Published by Fulton Books, Roger Akerley's book highlights the importance of working to understand the word of God. He emphasizes that improving one's relationship with God can improve all aspects of a person's life.

Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Sea of Glass: A Clear Understanding of the Scriptures in Spiritual Terms: Self-Control, Self-Learning, and Self-Understanding" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play or Barnes & Noble.

