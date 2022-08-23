Author Madison Esther Panti's New Book, 'The Unmerciful Pain', is a Captivating Tale of a Woman Whose Perfect Life is Changed Forever by the Arrival of Chronic Spine Pain

Madison Esther Panti, who currently works in the banking industry, has completed her new book, "The Unmerciful Pain": an enlightening story of how a perfect life can suddenly disappear, and the ways in which God can heal.
"Life was perfect when everything she ever dreamed of was sailing smoothly without any waves or sinking of her boat," writes Panti. "Everything was working out for her good, with great accomplishments, and to make it even more worthwhile, she knew God as her savior, her rock, and her redeemer. Then just one day, her life was shattered with an unexpected, unexplained, unimaginable, uncontrollable, and unshakable illness.
"In a nutshell, she fell. She crashed. She broke. She cried. She crawled. She hurt. She surrendered. She prayed without ceasing for God's divine intervention. Miraculously, she heard God's voice in the wilderness, and she rose again. God's grace and majesty found her just as she was, empty-handed but alive in His hands and saved by His mercies and goodness."
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Madison Esther Panti's new book will inspire readers to look toward God and craft a strong relationship with Him. As Abigail's journey unfolds, she and those following her tale will understand the ways in which God can help no matter how difficult or impossible a situation might seem.
Readers can purchase "The Unmerciful Pain" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes & Noble.
Covenant books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
