Singapore Real Estate Agency, Realty ONE Group Life Style, Announces Opening

Realty ONE Group Life Style announced its official opening in Singapore, marking Realty ONE Group's first international expansion outside North America. The real estate brand is currently looking for new agents interested in joining its team.
Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - Bringing the community-oriented real estate vision of Realty ONE Group to Southeast Asia, real estate experts Robb and Sock Hoon Spearman announced the opening of the brand's Singapore branch: Realty ONE Group Life Style.
More details can be found at https://rogls.sg
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/134549_5aad3a9d74a6f8f2_001full.jpg
The announcement offers real estate agents a chance to join a real estate brand built on a unique forward-looking philosophy of empowering agents, fostering strong local communities, and developing a fun, motivating work environment for all members.
New agents that join the Singapore branch will benefit from extensive professional coaching - one of the six core values of Realty ONE Group. Part of the brand's Learning Management System, the coaching service provides agents with industry-leading courses and training materials.
"We value people and help develop them through our proprietary education system," explained Robb. "We invest in people because it's the right thing to do. From our employees to our real estate professionals, we see your success as our own."
Additionally, an innovative 100% commission model allows the company to create a motivating climate where real estate agents can reach their full professional and financial potential.
"We value real estate professionals, empowering them to achieve greater success, faster," said Robb. "Because you're first in our eyes, your success matters most. You did the work, you should keep your commission."
"Singapore is my homeland and we want Singapore's property agencies and agents to achieve greater success, faster with the Realty ONE Group's model," added Sock Hoon.
Realty ONE Group Life Style has announced that all new real estate agents joining the Singapore branch will have access to the latest tools allowing them to optimize all real estate processes.
In a bid to transform the modern real estate industry into a more community-oriented environment, Realty ONE Group focuses on helping local communities and creating a thriving "COOLture" focused on "unity and having fun".
Robb said: "We bought into the Realty ONE Group's concept and COOLture on day one and we know that others will too when they see the passion we have to help everyone win."
Singapore-based estate agents interested in partnering with Realty ONE Group Life Style can find more information at https://realtyonegroup.sg/join
Contact Info:
Name: Robb Spearman
Email: one@rogls.com
Organization: Realty ONE Group Life Style
Address: 101 Thomson Road #06-01/06 United Square, Singapore, Singapore 307591, Singapore
Phone: +65-3163-6318
Website: https://rogls.sg/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/134549
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.