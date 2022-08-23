LBank Exchange Will List 3ULL v2 (3ULL) on August 24, 2022

Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - August 23, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list 3ULL v2 (3ULL) on August 24, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the 3ULL/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 24, 2022.





Based on a simple concept of using the latest technology to deliver high quality play-to-earn games to gamers, PLAYA3ULL GAMES combines NFTs, Cryptocurrency and PC based games to enhance the gaming experience significantly. Its native token 3ULL v2 (3ULL) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 24, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing PLAYA3ULL GAMES

The gaming industry is expected to reach $257 billion in revenue by the end of 2025. Building the future of gaming, PLAYA3ULL GAMES is a project that combines NFTs, Cryptocurrency and PC based games to enhance the gaming experience significantly.

The mission of PLAYA3ULL GAMES is to create play-to-earn games that transport players to a different place, immerse players in the experience and allow them to experiment with being something more than themselves. It transfers the ownership, design and economy of these games to the people who play them and rewards those players with in-game assets they own.

PLAYA3ULL GAMES is gaming designed backwards, meaning it asks players what they want and build the game for them. Each of its games, including REVN, a third person MOBA shooter, and War of Steel, a fast-paced Battle Royale game, have several parts that contribute to the PLAYA3ULL GAMES ecosystem, and they will be advised by their own DAOs, directed by the DAO's community, and built on its own world.

To become a DAO member, players just need to buy a DAO NFT for that game. The DAO NFT allows them the right to vote on upcoming changes to the game. This will not make them a "designer" or "developer" of the game, but it will let them be involved in shaping the direction the developers take on parts of the game.

In addition, each world of these games will have part of that world dedicated to the Metaverse, where if the players like the game world, they will be able to purchase land, build homes, businesses, and social environments on that land.

About 3ULL Token

3ULL v2 (3ULL) is the native token of the PLAYA3ULL GAMES ecosystem and is the core asset of the new PLAYA3ULL Marketplace. Based on the Avalanche blockchain technology, 3ULL has a total supply of 50 billion (i.e. 50,000,000,000) tokens, which will only come into the world through its Master Nodes.

There will be 5 billion (i.e. 5,000,000,000) 3ULL tokens coming into existence through the Master Nodes each year for 10 years. These 3ULL tokens are divided equally between Node Owners, and there will only ever be 50,000 Master Nodes on 3ULL network.

The 3ULL token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 16:00 (UTC+8) on August 24, 2022, investors who are interested in the PLAYA3ULL GAMES investment can easily buy and sell 3ULL token on LBank Exchange by then.

