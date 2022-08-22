SPARQ Announces Filing of Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2022) - SPARQ Corp. SPRQ SPRQF (formerly, MJ Innovation Capital Corp.) ("SPARQ" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing with Canadian securities regulatory authorities of its condensed interim consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022.
ABOUT SPARQ
SPARQ's head office is located at 945 Princess Street, Kingston, Ontario, K7L 0E9. SPARQ originated from the advanced research conducted at ePOWER, the Centre for Energy and Power Electronics Research at Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. SPARQ was founded at Queen's University in 2009 by Canada Research Chair in Power Electronics, Dr. Praveen Jain, Fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the Royal Society of Canada.
SPARQ designs and manufactures next generation single-phase microinverters for residential and commercial solar electric applications. SPARQ has developed a proprietary PV solution called the Quad; the Quad inverter optimizes four PV modules with a single microinverter, simplifying design and installation, and lowering cost for solar power installations when compared to existing market offerings.
For more information, please contact:
SPARQ Corp.
Dr. Praveen Jain
Chief Executive Officer
Email: pjain@sparqsys.com
Tel: 343.477.1158
