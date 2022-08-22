Fred Needham Joins Ascend as Senior Vice President of Sales

JACKSON, Tenn. - August 22, 2022 - (

Ascend, a dry van, full truckload carrier and freight brokerage based in Jackson, Tenn., has recently announced the addition of Fred Needham as the company's Senior Vice President of Sales.

Ascend CEO Michael McLary says Needham will be dedicated to increasing the company's volume growth. "Fred Needham will help us continuously evolve our relationships with shippers," said McLary. "Fred has an intense focus on building strong relationships internally with operations, customer service, finance, pricing, etc., as well as external customers to ensure the needs and expectations of both groups are met and exceeded. We are excited to have him on the Ascend team."

Needham has been in transportation for 27 years with experience in truckload/dedicated, less-than-truckload, bulk chemicals, and refrigerated operations. He also has 15 years of experience in sales team management and leadership.

McLary says the addition of Needham will "better position our talented team to meet the needs of our growing company."

Launched in 2022, Ascend is built on the foundations of over 50 years of service provided by firms brought together to form the company. Ascend operates a large asset-based fleet, an extensive brokerage business and a warehouse management division focusing on the needs of middle-mile shippers.

For more information on Ascend, visit ascend.net. Ascend is hiring professional drivers for a variety of positions. Details can be found at driveforascend.com.

