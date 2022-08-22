For the 6th Time, Momentum Telecom Appears on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies



Today, Inc. 5000 revealed that Momentum Telecom, a leading provider of managed cloud communications services to medium and large enterprise customers globally, has made its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Momentum has been named to the list six out of the last eight years. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"Momentum's sixth appearance on the Inc. 5000 is truly a testament to our entire team's dedication to providing industry-leading global managed cloud services," said Momentum CEO Todd Zittrouer. "It's an honor to receive this recognition for our continued growth while we remain steadfastly committed to our purpose of enabling customers to thrive."

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144%. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on Aug. 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Momentum's managed cloud networking platform delivers a comprehensive suite of managed connectivity, SD-WAN, global bandwidth aggregation, and cloud voice solutions to national, multi-location enterprises and carriers. The company's recent award wins for international internet and SD-WAN solutions have continued to establish Momentum as an industry-leading managed cloud service provider.

About Momentum Telecom

Momentum Telecom is a leading global provider of managed cloud services to medium to large enterprise customers. Momentum's offerings include cloud voice, collaboration, and managed network connectivity, including SD-WAN. Momentum utilizes a network of channel sales partners in addition to a direct sales team and leverages relationships with top-tier technology partners to optimize best-in-class cloud-based technology offerings.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

