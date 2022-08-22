Edmentum Adds Chrishonda Smith as Chief People & Culture Officer

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - August 22, 2022 - (

)

Edmentum, Inc. a global education leader in K-12 learning technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Chrishonda Smith as Chief People & Culture Officer (CPCO).

As CPCO, Smith will lead human resources, recruiting, and talent development functions for the company, as well as play a central role in shaping the Edmentum organizational culture through her leadership across strategic initiatives, from developing a world-class leadership team to guiding company diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

"At Edmentum our exceptional people and 'educator first' culture are the foundation for our success as committed partners for the education community," said Edmentum Chief Executive Officer Jamie Candee. "I am beyond excited to have Chrishonda join our leadership team at such a pivotal moment in Edmentum's journey. She brings incredibly deep experience and a career-long focus on equity to our talented and diverse team of Edmentors."

Prior to joining Edmentum, Smith was Regional Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for the Mount Carmel Health System in Ohio, supporting over 9,000 employees across five hospitals. She is a certified executive coach who has been honored with induction into both Who's Who in Black Detroit and Who's Who in Black Columbus, is the recipient of the 2022 Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) Mentor Maven Award and was recently named 2022 HR Impact Awardee by Columbus Business First.

"My own personal and career journey has been possible thanks to access to wonderful educational opportunities, of the kind Edmentum is committed to providing to students everywhere," said Smith. "I'm so excited to join Jamie and the incredible Edmentum team to help realize our shared mission of equitable access to quality education for all."

Smith earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Michigan State University, a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from Davenport University, and an Advanced Strategic Diversity Practitioner Certification from Cornell University. As a member of Edmentum's executive leadership team, Smith will be a direct report to Candee.

Press Release Service by

Original Source: