Edmentum Adds Chrishonda Smith as Chief People & Culture Officer

Edmentum, Inc. a global education leader in K-12 learning technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Chrishonda Smith as Chief People & Culture Officer (CPCO).
As CPCO, Smith will lead human resources, recruiting, and talent development functions for the company, as well as play a central role in shaping the Edmentum organizational culture through her leadership across strategic initiatives, from developing a world-class leadership team to guiding company diversity, equity and inclusion programs.
"At Edmentum our exceptional people and 'educator first' culture are the foundation for our success as committed partners for the education community," said Edmentum Chief Executive Officer Jamie Candee. "I am beyond excited to have Chrishonda join our leadership team at such a pivotal moment in Edmentum's journey. She brings incredibly deep experience and a career-long focus on equity to our talented and diverse team of Edmentors."
Prior to joining Edmentum, Smith was Regional Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for the Mount Carmel Health System in Ohio, supporting over 9,000 employees across five hospitals. She is a certified executive coach who has been honored with induction into both Who's Who in Black Detroit and Who's Who in Black Columbus, is the recipient of the 2022 Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media) Mentor Maven Award and was recently named 2022 HR Impact Awardee by Columbus Business First.
"My own personal and career journey has been possible thanks to access to wonderful educational opportunities, of the kind Edmentum is committed to providing to students everywhere," said Smith. "I'm so excited to join Jamie and the incredible Edmentum team to help realize our shared mission of equitable access to quality education for all."
Smith earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Michigan State University, a Master of Business Administration in Strategic Management from Davenport University, and an Advanced Strategic Diversity Practitioner Certification from Cornell University. As a member of Edmentum's executive leadership team, Smith will be a direct report to Candee.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.