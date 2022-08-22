Craft Holsters Listens to Their Customers and Launches a Brand-New Line of Light-Bearing Holsters



Coming across aftermarket accessories that would upgrade one's pistol has never been easier as the range of tactical lights, lasers or red dot sights is seemingly endless. The problem is finding the right holster, one that offers a perfect fit not only for the pistol, but also any upgrades attached to it. In order to make their customers' lives easier, Craft Holsters, a custom leather holster maker, has decided to launch a new line of light-bearing holsters, designed to deliver great fit for pistols equipped with a tactical light or laser.

When asked if they hadn't already offered enough holsters, Viktor Kovac, the founder and current CEO at Craft Holsters, said that the company's "main mission is to bring custom leather holsters to virtually everyone, whether they carry a tactical light or laser attached to their pistol or not." This only shows that the company really cares about everyone who decides to make a stop by their online store, no matter their carry preference.

Thus, the company now offers light-bearing holsters for pistols equipped with lights and lasers by some of the most popular illumination brands such as Streamlight, Olight, Viridian, Crimson Trace and SureFire. However, Craft Holsters doesn't want to stop here. According to Al Michalec, the company's marketing specialist, "Our goal is not only to make holsters for as many different pistols and revolvers as possible, but also for as many tactical attachments as we can." That's one of the reasons why the company is planning to expand the list of tactical lights and lasers they can make holsters for in the foreseeable future.

This is not great news just for Craft Holsters' customers, but also for any shooter who needs a well-fitting light holster for pistols such as the Beretta APX, Glock 19 or SIG Sauer P365 XL and has yet to hear about the brand. Just like the rest of Craft Holsters' leather holsters, their light- and laser-friendly options are also made of the finest Italian full-grain leather and sewn together by high-quality German threads. "The materials our leather holsters are made of not only secure high carry comfort, they also give our customers a chance to enjoy premium craftsmanship at a reasonable price." - said Luke Laco, the head of the company's marketing department.

Anyone new to Craft Holsters should also know that any of their products (including the newly introduced light-bearing options) is backed up by a 30-day trial period and now even a Lifetime Warranty.

