Gant Travel Launches Travel Solutions Division

Gant Travel, an award-winning travel management company, announces the creation of a new service offering aimed at enabling other travel ecosystem members to harness the benefits of Gant. The new branch, titled "Gant's Travel Solutions," offers support to corporations seeking efficiencies and quality demonstrated by Gant's ticketing and call center platform.

The systems required to compete in the corporate travel ecosystem require a robust knowledge of how to integrate and support today's corporate traveler. Gant gained the knowledge needed to create and navigate this environment through decades of operational experience while enhancing its platform for maximum adaptability and reliability. New entrants and existing entities seeking a system to launch differentiating technology can now use Gant's Travel Solutions team as a platform to support their customers.

Gant's Travel Solutions provides technology and services for corporate travel support enclosed in ticketing systems and call center capabilities. "We've created an offering to a market segment that needs many aspects of what we do extremely well," says Patrick Linnihan, Gant's CEO and President. "What we have designed and integrated into the travel ecosystem is a service platform for corporate travel. We can provide that platform to folks who are looking for the same. No matter how travel content is sourced or how travelers purchase, in most cases, an omnichannel contact center with advanced workflow, service support, and automation is a requirement; we provide that capability."

"We've spent the better part of the last 10 years creating a unique and flexible platform for ticketing and service support; our new division aims to deliver the key aspects of that platform to clients looking to focus on advanced aspects of their offering while knowing we have the basics covered for them," reports Gant's Vice President of Client Services Penny Spangler, the leader of the new division of Gant. Gant's offering includes after-hours support, custom ticketing design, a full suite of call center tools to include artificial intelligence power quality control, flight waiver and unused ticket application, agent training and helpdesk activities, as well as a travel profile and client policy monitoring toolkit.

Gant's strategic vision for its new offering matches the competitive environment. "We're in the early stages of deep change in the marketplace; we feel that we must find a way to perform at 10 to 20 times the number of transactions just to remain at the same levels of profitability. Our new division is a move to what lies ahead," says Linnihan. "We're confident we can bring tremendous value to those who need what we have created." Gant's offering is aimed at new entrants to the market, existing agencies seeking an upgrade to their base capabilities, and corporate travel departments seeking a platform to enhance their traveler care capabilities.

About Gant:

Gant Travel is a digitally driven, data-centric travel management company that helps travelers enhance their experience while controlling the expense of business travel. Gant provides advanced technology, processes, and highly trained people to coordinate business travel and achieve the highest possible ROI from travel. Gant is the two-time winner of the Concur Innovation and earned multiple Call Center Weekly awards. Gant has also been named on the Inc 5000 list and earned the Best Workplace Institute certification. For more information on Gant, contact: Sales@gantravel.com or visit www.ganttravel.com

