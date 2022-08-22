Personas Provides Update on Q1 Filings

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2022) - Personas Social Incorporated PRSN (the "Company") announces that the Company has filed its 2022 Quarter 1 financial statements with SEDAR.

The Company is proud to announce that Q1 2022 represents its first profitable quarter ever. Although profits were slight at $2,283, they do represent a significant change in the tangent of the Company. Throughout 2021 the Company had engaged in corporate restructuring efforts in a drive towards profitability. The Company's objective was to fund growth by generating free cashflow to spend towards sales growth initiatives. The Company achieved its goal in that it has been able to fund marketing efforts resulting in net positive income. Management will release its Q2 numbers in the upcoming weeks and expects its Q2 numbers to reflect its continuing growth.

Extraordinary Items

There was one extraordinary item affecting the Company's balance sheet in Q1; losses due to foreign exchange. Losses due to foreign exchange were $141,387. This was predominantly as a result of accounting cleanup from prior years. Losses due to foreign exchange are expected to be significantly lower in Q2.

