Filled, a Guide for Discovering Self-Confidence, Joy, and Fulfillment Through God, Sees Increased Interest in 2022

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2022) - Dara Koenig, author of For This Reason, continues to lead women into a Godly life with the release of her best-selling guide, Filled: Hopeless To Hope Filled In 30 Days. Combining real-life stories with pointed questions to direct the reader, this inspiring book is a roadmap to discovering self-confidence, joy, and fulfillment through God.
Filled is a 30-day devotional dedicated to uplifting women and defining what it means to be daughters of the King. Koenig challenges common social misconceptions and seeks to break down the lies that society has perpetuated about the role of women. By slowly working through daily exercises and exploring pointed questions like "Who is God?" and "What do you need from Him?" Filled leads the audience on a life-changing journey to put aside mankind's shame and ignorance in favor of the grace of God.
Filled is for any woman who has fought to feel worthy and loved in a harsh world. As a mother, Koenig hopes to show her daughters that feeling held back and hopeless in the present doesn't mean that the future will be the same. Unlike other books in this genre, Koenig doesn't shy away from tackling harmful ideas and urging women to deeply reflect on God's word separately from what they hear in Church and society.
Readers from all walks of life celebrate this beautifully nuanced devotional. In a glowing description, one reviewer states, "With empathy and deeply-rooted faith, Dara invites the reader to face the pain we all experience, to find purpose in the pain, and to walk through it with hope." When asked to comment on her work in turn, Koenig responded with a simple message for any woman fighting to find her place in a complicated world: "You are made in the image of God and as such are capable of greatness."
Interested readers can purchase Filled: Hopeless To Hope Filled In 30 Days on Amazon.
Dara Koenig is an author, life coach, and public speaker with a passion for empowering and serving others. She continues to invest in launching businesses that can create long-lasting, positive change. In 2019, Koenig founded Changing Your Conversation, a safe space for at-risk and low-income women to receive free life & career coaching. Visit her online at BeLightAndSalt.com.
