Fanboys Marketplace Launches Program That Promotes Reading in Exchange for Good Grades

Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2022) - Fanboys Marketplace, DFW's premier location for pop culture gifts and collectibles, launches a program to encourage kids and education. For every positive grade on their report card the student can take home a free comic book.

With their "Free Comics for Good Grades" Program, all students can bring their report card into any Fanboys location and walk out with free comic books in hand. Every subject with an "A" plus or minus, or a "B" plus or minus, will earn the student their pick from a selection of comic books they can take home at zero cost.

Fanboys Marketplace has always been community focused and this is one more way they're able to give back. "Comics for Grades gives us the opportunity to help young readers when they get good grades in school," says Mike Rogers, owner of Fanboys Marketplace. The program is a way to incentivize not only good grades but reading, as well as fostering future fangirls and boys.

About Fanboys:

Fanboys Marketplace began in 2018 as Fanboys Comic Con, a series of pop culture conventions that took place at local shopping malls. When COVID-19 forced Fanboys to pause events in 2020, the company opened a storefront along South Hulen Street in Fort Worth to allow vendors to continue selling their collectibles, toys, comics and other pop culture inspired novelties during the pandemic. Fanboys has since moved to a larger location at 6385 Camp Bowie Blvd in Fort Worth.

Fanboys is experiencing explosive growth having opened four new locations in 2022 alone: their fourth, located in Garland, Texas and two new locations in Hulen mall in Fort Worth and The Parks Mall at Arlington. Fanboys also recently signed a 10-year lease on a new headquarters and distribution center to open in 2023.

Voted Best Toy Store by Fort Worth Magazine and Gold Winner of Best Collectibles Store in DFW by Dallas Morning News in 2021. Fanboys carries collectible toys from Funko to D&D! Fanboys has six locations in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. Find out more about Fanboys at www.fanboysmarketplace.com or on Facebook and Instagram.

Mike Rogers

817-521-6153

fanboysmarketplace@gmail.com

